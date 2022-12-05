Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Guide: Must-see holiday lights across the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Snowflakes may not dance across Florida's beachy coastline, but that doesn't stop the winter holiday experience. Across the Tampa Bay area there are light displays for all to enjoy. While some holiday light events come at a price, there are also well-known parks and neighborhoods...
Tickets for 2023 Sugar Sand Festival now on sale
Tickets for the 2023 Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival are now on sale.
SeaWorld launches holiday sale on annual passes, single-day tickets
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando has announced a holiday sale, offering deals on tickets and annual passes. According to SeaWorld, guests can save more than $20 on annual passes during the sale. Prices start at $159, or $13.25 a month, per pass. Single-day park tickets are available for 40% off the regular price, starting […]
Two New Fresh Kitchen Outposts Coming to Tampa Region
In addition to its Lakeland restaurant that’s opening early 2023, the homegrown quick-service healthy eatery filed a plan review with the city of Tampa for another location on Dec 6.
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new location in Florida this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Burlington will be opening its newest Florida store location in St. Petersburg, according to the company's website.
travellemming.com
17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)
Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
Tampa radio host spends a week on toy tower
This is the 11th year that Orlando Davis and Wild 94.1 climbed up to the Toy Tower to encourage their listeners to give to children in need.
thatssotampa.com
The most anticipated new restaurants opening soon in Tampa
Tampa is a foodie paradise. We have Bib Gourmand Award-winning restaurants, and our culinary scenes in Tampa Heights and Seminole Heights have put the city on the national radar as a delicious destination. Our city is even home to two of the most iconic restaurants in all of Florida. There’s...
Savor the Season: Clearwater Restaurants Serving Christmas Dinner
Spend more time with your family and less time worrying about cooking this Christmas when...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights here […]
fox13news.com
Tampa International Airport receives 65,000 name submissions for giant flamingo sculpture
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport officials have plenty of possible names to choose from for the 21-foot flamingo sculpture – 65,000 options to be exact. The "Name the Flamingo" contest closed Tuesday, with airport officials saying they are both excited and overwhelmed at the possibilities. The floor-to-ceiling sculpture...
Palm Harbor woman claims multi-million dollar Mega Millions ticket
A 69-year-old Florida woman was the latest lottery player to claim a $2 million Mega Millions prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
The Lauren And Tony Dungy Family To “Red Kettle Bell Ring” For The Salvation Army Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – The Lauren and Tony Dungy Family will be Red Kettle Bell Ringing this Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The event will take place at Publix Super Market at Apex. The Salvation Army Ambassadors, Lauren and Tony Dungy,
Central Florida's Strawberry Festival completes 2023 music lineup with Ludacris, Walker Hayes and more
And what a berry sweet lineup it is.
Beach Beacon
Holiday Happenings around Pinellas
Holiday excitement builds as communities and organizations throughout Pinellas County celebrate with a myriad of events designed to delight young and old alike. December calendars are filled with the unique and the traditional, including the following. Clearwater. Winter Wonderland. The Clearwater Community Volunteers will host the 23rd annual Winter Wonderland,...
Pinellas County suspends dog adoption, intake due to highly contagious virus
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Some animal shelters across the state of Florida, now including Pinellas County, have temporarily suspended dog adoption and intake due to a highly contagious virus. It was announced Wednesday that animal services in Pinellas County would be suspended beginning Thursday and would likely stay suspended...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things To Do in Spring Hill, FL You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’re headed to the diverse area of Spring Hills, FL, make sure to consider this list of the best things to do in Spring Hill. Nestled near the west coast of Florida, Spring Hill has been named Florida’s adventure coast. From water sports, to boating and fishing,...
usf.edu
How increases to Social Security benefits will impact seniors in the greater Tampa Bay region
Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7 percent in 2023 to adjust for cost-of-living increases. The latest data show inflation in Tampa's metro surpassed the national average with a 10.5 percent increase in prices. Starting in January, more than 65 million beneficiaries nationwide can expect a larger Social Security check.
Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Brandon Location Closing Temporarily
BRANDON, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Brandon branch, located at 3030 N. Falkenburg Road, will be temporarily closed starting Monday, December 12, to make much-needed improvements to sound quality at the facility. The Brandon facility’s open ceiling will be lowered from 20 feet
Comments / 1