Nashville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

indyweeknc

Marlon's Last Song: A Remembrance of Marlon Williams

The world needs more bar characters. Marlon Arrington Williams, with his trademark flowing gray whiskers, owlish Windsor glasses, and easygoing gap-toothed grin, was an habitué at a handful of bars in Durham’s downtown district. Williams often sat at the end of bar counters, sipping from a glass of...
DURHAM, NC
nsjonline.com

Greenville’s classic restaurants continue to grow

GREENVILLE – For years, Greenville has been a town filled with small businesses that bring in visitors from around the nation. These businesses are the backbone of the area, and many are considered must-visit spots for both locals and people passing through, maybe on the hunt for some true Down East flavor.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Tarboro and Edgecombe County Continues to Host Events This Holiday Season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although some events have passed, there are still plenty of opportunities to celebrate the Christmas season in Tarboro and Edgecombe County. For the first time, Tarboro Edgecombe Chamber of Commerce will be holding their annual Christmas parade in the evening. The parade will be held on Dec. 11 at 6p.m.
TARBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

New Johnston County Museum Grand Opening December 14

SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Heritage Center’s new County Museum will hold a Grand Opening celebration beginning at 10 am on Wednesday, December 14. Located in the former Rose’s Department Store at 329 E. Market Street in Downtown Smithfield, the museum had a soft opening October 8 to unveil a special exhibit in commemoration of Ava Gardner’s 100th birthday.
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL

Aunt Ruby's Peanuts serve up a dozen flavors across North Carolina

It's a popular holiday snack: Peanuts! Tonight, we find our Tar Heel Traveler in Halifax County, visiting Aunt Ruby's Peanuts in Enfield. Aunt Ruby's Peanuts come in about a dozen different flavors and are sold in particular stores across the state. It's a popular holiday snack: Peanuts! Tonight, we find...
ENFIELD, NC
wcti12.com

Baby Amelia home after being rescued by NC State Trooper

LENOIR COUNTY- An update to a story News Channel 12 only reported. A baby that was saved by a Highway State Trooper is now out of the hospital. Earlier this week we told you about little baby Amelia who is a triplet. She was suffering from RSV symptoms and was unresponsive as her father drove her to the hospital.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Flames burn at food processing plant in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. — Firefighters on Tuesday quickly responded to a fire at a food processing facility in Wilson. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 1711 Purina Circle. Firefighters at the scene told WRAL News a machine failed and caught fire. Crews were able to contain the fire...
WILSON, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

The Gathering Place opens in Ahoskie

AHOSKIE – The former home of First Presbyterian Church has found a new purpose. The Roanoke Chowan Christian Women’s Job Corps has taken ownership of the buildings and named it The Gathering Place. “We want this space to be a place that brings our community together for events,...
AHOSKIE, NC
WITN

Missing person found dead in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a missing person was found dead in Bertie County Wednesday. The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday they were searching for 24-year-old Raquan Craig. He was last seen on Friday at 1 p.m. by family. Deputies were searching since Wednesday morning...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Update: Body of missing man found in Neuse River

North Carolina — The body of Anthony Parker, of Greenville, was found Monday December 5th. According to Craven County Emergency Services Director, Stanley Kite, Parker's body was found around 9:00 AM between a ramp and the highway 43 bridge near weyerhaeuser. Authorities are investigating. On November 28th, a car...
GREENVILLE, NC
lbmjournal.com

Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion

Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group

They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Greenville Police search for missing person

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Police are looking for 22 year-old Khalil Ross Jefferson. Police say Jefferson was reported missing last Friday and has not been located. He was last believed to be in the area of N. Warren and River Drive. Officials say he has a lean build, braids, and a tattoo on his right forearm. No clothing description is available.
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

2 die in single-car crash in Vance County

HENDERSON, N.C. — Two people died in a single-car crash in Vance County on Wednesday night. Two females, one adult and one juvenile, died in a wreck around 11:45 p.m. The driver was traveling east on Business 158 near Ruin Creek Road, went left of center and overcorrected. The car went off the road, hit two trees and landed on its side.
VANCE COUNTY, NC

