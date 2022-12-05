Read full article on original website
Marlon's Last Song: A Remembrance of Marlon Williams
The world needs more bar characters. Marlon Arrington Williams, with his trademark flowing gray whiskers, owlish Windsor glasses, and easygoing gap-toothed grin, was an habitué at a handful of bars in Durham’s downtown district. Williams often sat at the end of bar counters, sipping from a glass of...
nsjonline.com
Greenville’s classic restaurants continue to grow
GREENVILLE – For years, Greenville has been a town filled with small businesses that bring in visitors from around the nation. These businesses are the backbone of the area, and many are considered must-visit spots for both locals and people passing through, maybe on the hunt for some true Down East flavor.
WITN
Tarboro and Edgecombe County Continues to Host Events This Holiday Season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although some events have passed, there are still plenty of opportunities to celebrate the Christmas season in Tarboro and Edgecombe County. For the first time, Tarboro Edgecombe Chamber of Commerce will be holding their annual Christmas parade in the evening. The parade will be held on Dec. 11 at 6p.m.
jocoreport.com
New Johnston County Museum Grand Opening December 14
SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Heritage Center’s new County Museum will hold a Grand Opening celebration beginning at 10 am on Wednesday, December 14. Located in the former Rose’s Department Store at 329 E. Market Street in Downtown Smithfield, the museum had a soft opening October 8 to unveil a special exhibit in commemoration of Ava Gardner’s 100th birthday.
WRAL
Aunt Ruby's Peanuts serve up a dozen flavors across North Carolina
It's a popular holiday snack: Peanuts! Tonight, we find our Tar Heel Traveler in Halifax County, visiting Aunt Ruby's Peanuts in Enfield. Aunt Ruby's Peanuts come in about a dozen different flavors and are sold in particular stores across the state. It's a popular holiday snack: Peanuts! Tonight, we find...
wcti12.com
Baby Amelia home after being rescued by NC State Trooper
LENOIR COUNTY- An update to a story News Channel 12 only reported. A baby that was saved by a Highway State Trooper is now out of the hospital. Earlier this week we told you about little baby Amelia who is a triplet. She was suffering from RSV symptoms and was unresponsive as her father drove her to the hospital.
WRAL
Flames burn at food processing plant in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. — Firefighters on Tuesday quickly responded to a fire at a food processing facility in Wilson. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 1711 Purina Circle. Firefighters at the scene told WRAL News a machine failed and caught fire. Crews were able to contain the fire...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
The Gathering Place opens in Ahoskie
AHOSKIE – The former home of First Presbyterian Church has found a new purpose. The Roanoke Chowan Christian Women’s Job Corps has taken ownership of the buildings and named it The Gathering Place. “We want this space to be a place that brings our community together for events,...
Food Lion Deals Dec. 7-13: Ham, chicken thighs & drums, tomatoes, peanuts, pretzels, Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale
Food Lion has new sales starting Dec. 7 including ham portion, spiral ham, chicken thighs & drums, tomatoes on the vine, tea, canned beans, Superpretzel, Planters Dry Roasted, a Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad...
WITN
Missing person found dead in Bertie County
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a missing person was found dead in Bertie County Wednesday. The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday they were searching for 24-year-old Raquan Craig. He was last seen on Friday at 1 p.m. by family. Deputies were searching since Wednesday morning...
Nearly 1 year later, Rocky Mount family honors man killed in QVC plant fire
December 18 marks the one year anniversary since the massive QVC distribution fire that killed a young man and left thousands without jobs.
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
wcti12.com
Update: Body of missing man found in Neuse River
North Carolina — The body of Anthony Parker, of Greenville, was found Monday December 5th. According to Craven County Emergency Services Director, Stanley Kite, Parker's body was found around 9:00 AM between a ramp and the highway 43 bridge near weyerhaeuser. Authorities are investigating. On November 28th, a car...
lbmjournal.com
Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion
Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
WNCT
103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group
They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
WITN
Greenville Police search for missing person
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Police are looking for 22 year-old Khalil Ross Jefferson. Police say Jefferson was reported missing last Friday and has not been located. He was last believed to be in the area of N. Warren and River Drive. Officials say he has a lean build, braids, and a tattoo on his right forearm. No clothing description is available.
cbs17
Cause of deadly fire that destroyed QVC plant in Rocky Mount undetermined, ATF says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Charlotte Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), along with local and state investigators, have concluded that the cause of a massive fire at a QVC distribution center in December 2021 in Rocky Mount is undetermined. “After a yearlong investigation,...
Police K-9 officer reaches settlement with Nash County town
A Bailey K-9 officer, who was on leave, has reached a settlement with the Town of Bailey.
Their goal was to raise $600 at bake sale for Cure SMA, until a neighbor gave them $60,000 donation
The bake sale goal was to raise at least $600 for the nonprofit Cure Spinal Muscular Atrophy, and a neighbor had a much bigger goal in mind.
2 die in single-car crash in Vance County
HENDERSON, N.C. — Two people died in a single-car crash in Vance County on Wednesday night. Two females, one adult and one juvenile, died in a wreck around 11:45 p.m. The driver was traveling east on Business 158 near Ruin Creek Road, went left of center and overcorrected. The car went off the road, hit two trees and landed on its side.
