No one is going to call Blake Shelton Ebenezer Scrooge. This holiday season, Shelton released the fifth installment of his popular Christmas movie franchise– "Time for Him to Come Home For Christmas." It comes on the heels of the 2018 debut of the series with "Time for Me To Come Home for Christmas," which is named after a song on his new Christmas album, "Cheers, It's Christmas (Super Deluxe)." Each year since 2018, a new movie in theme with the first came out. "Time for You To Come Home for Christmas," "Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas," and Time for "Them to Come Home for Christmas" complete the yuletide set.

2 DAYS AGO