CMT
2023 CMT LISTEN UP Program To Include Zach Bryan, Kameron Marlowe, Bailey Zimmerman and 17 More Undeniable Up-And-Comers
CMT revealed the artists the network will support in its 2023 CMT LISTEN UP program on Thursday. Twenty of country music's brightest up-and-comers are on the list. The artists are: Ashley Cooke, this week's top country radio artist Bailey Zimmerman, Brandon Ratcliff, Catie Offerman, America's Got Talent sweethearts Chapel Hart, Cody Belew, Conner Smith, Corey Kent, Dalton Dover, America's Got Talent favorite Drake Milligan, Hannah Ellis, Wyoming cowboy Ian Munsick, chart-topping singer Jackson Dean, streaming favorite Kameron Marlowe, Next Women of Country darling Madeline Edwards, Nate Smith, Pillbox Patti, vocal powerhouses The War And Treaty, Warren Zeiders and fan favorite – but media-shy - Zach Bryan.
CMT
Zac Brown Is Engaged
Zac Brown is knee-deep in love. People cite unnamed sources confirming that Brown is engaged to model and stunt woman Kelly Yazdi. According to the sources, Brown proposed in Hawaii "a while ago." "It was very intimate, and the couple has kept it very private," the source said. A quick...
CMT
LeAnn Rimes Forced To Reschedule More Shows for Bleed on Vocal Cord
LeAnn Rimes' health woes aren't getting better. The singer had to cancel shows on her Joy: The Holiday Tour last weekend because of sudden illness. Today she revealed in a hand-written note on Instagram that the flu, which she endured last week, triggered a more serious medical issue. "It completely...
CMT
Blake Shelton Chats 2022 Hallmark Christmas Movie "Time for Him to Come Home For Christmas" and New Christmas Music
No one is going to call Blake Shelton Ebenezer Scrooge. This holiday season, Shelton released the fifth installment of his popular Christmas movie franchise– "Time for Him to Come Home For Christmas." It comes on the heels of the 2018 debut of the series with "Time for Me To Come Home for Christmas," which is named after a song on his new Christmas album, "Cheers, It's Christmas (Super Deluxe)." Each year since 2018, a new movie in theme with the first came out. "Time for You To Come Home for Christmas," "Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas," and Time for "Them to Come Home for Christmas" complete the yuletide set.
CMT
PICS: Natalie Hemby Honors Her "Hero" Amy Grant At The Kennedy Center And Visits The White House
Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Natalie Hemby recently (Dec. 4) brought her unmatched talents to the 45th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. The black-tie affair celebrated Amy Grant's remarkable impact on contemporary Christian music. The trailblazer received the lifetime artistic achievement award alongside honorees George Clooney, genre-bending artist Gladys Knight, Irish rock band U2, and composer, Tania León.
CMT
"Monarch," Starring Trace Adkins And Susan Sarandon, Canceled
Fox's country music drama "Monarch," starring Trace Adkins and featuring Susan Sarandon, has been canceled. The show capped its first season Tuesday night, and while "Monarch" opened with a strong rating and ranked as Fox's most-watched fall scripted debut in three years, the following 10 episodes didn't perform as well, Deadline reported.
