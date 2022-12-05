Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
BBC
World Cup 2022: US sports journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar
A prominent football journalist from the United States has died while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Grant Wahl, 48, collapsed as extra time began in the Argentina-Netherlands game on Friday night. Early reports suggest he may have had a heart attack, but this has yet to be officially confirmed.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Netherlands and Argentina descend into chaos as new yellow card record set
For 100 minutes, Friday's World Cup quarter-final between the Netherlands and Argentina looked as though it would be remembered for another couple of magic Lionel Messi moments. Then, it appeared Wout Weghorst had stolen the thunder by scoring a dramatic equaliser from a brilliantly clever free-kick deep into injury time.
Sunlit Greece seeks to lure Europeans amid winter energy crisis
With most of Europe struggling with soaring energy costs, Greece has launched an initiative to put its mild winters to good use and attract sun-seeking travellers all year round. With northern European countries facing much longer and bitterly cold winters, "energy-wise there are many more needs than here in the south where the winter is mild" and shorter, he added.
BBC
The self-proclaimed kingdom that doesn't recognise Germany
In the depths of the countryside in eastern Germany, there's an invisible border. The turrets of an imposing castle loom out of the treetops. A sign on its front door solemnly informs the visitor that they've entered - in effect - a new country. The "Königreich Deutschland" (Kingdom of Germany)...
BBC
Five Chinese players suspended from World Snooker Tour amid match-fixing investigation
Five Chinese players have been suspended from the World Snooker Tour over an ongoing investigation into match-fixing. Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu will remain suspended until the outcome of the investigation. The WPBSA, snooker's governing body, has said the players can appeal against the...
BBC
The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich
Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
BBC
Tshala Muana: Congolese singer dies aged 64
The famous Congolese singer and dancer Tshala Muana has died at the age of 64, according to her producer and companion, Claude Mashala. "In the early hours of this morning the good Lord has made the decision to call back Tshala Muana," he posted on Facebook. Tshala Muana is considered...
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
BBC
The last of Albania's 'sworn virgins'
Only a dozen "sworn virgins" are left in the world, as an ancient Balkan tradition where women live as men dies out. "Albania was a man's world, the only way to survive was to become one," says Gjystina Grishaj. As a 23-year-old woman living in the mountains of north Albania,...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
Huge fire engulfs Russian shopping mall Mega Khimki near Moscow
A huge fire has ripped through a major shopping complex on the edge of Moscow killing at least one person, Russia's Emergencies Ministry has said. Video of the blaze showed explosions at the massive Mega Khimki mall. Arson is being investigated as a possible cause of the fire, but an...
BBC
Whole Red Bull F1 car to be built in Milton Keynes by 2026
The team principal of the Red Bull Formula 1 team Christian Horner said the whole of the car would be built in Milton Keynes by 2026. At the moment only the chassis is built at the factory, with its engines produced by Honda. The Japanese company officially pulled out of...
BBC
Search under way after people pulled from icy lake near Birmingham
A search and rescue operation is under way after police said a number of people pulled from a lake near Birmingham in freezing temperatures are in a critical condition. Reports suggested people had been playing on the ice at Babbs Mill Park and fell through, according to West Midlands Fire Service.
BBC
'I have no business with fraud' - Nigerian star D'banj
Nigerian music star D'banj says he has "no business with fraud" after his lawyer says he was released from custody by the Nigerian anti-corruption agency - the ICPC. He was arrested earlier this week on allegations of fraud after millions of dollars meant to help unemployed youths start businesses was reported missing.
BBC
Nobel Peace Prize: Russian laureate 'told to turn down award'
The Russian co-winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize has said Kremlin authorities told him to turn down the award. Yan Rachinsky, who heads Memorial, said he was told not to accept the prize because the two other co-laureates - a Ukrainian human rights organisation and jailed Belarusian rights defender - were deemed "inappropriate".
BBC
Asylum seekers' Stevenage hotel stay notice 'unacceptable'
The Home Office's "chaotic and cavalier approach" to placing asylum seekers in hotels was "unacceptable", a council leader said. Baroness Taylor of Stevenage said the Labour-run borough council was given 24 hours notice that up to 178 asylum seekers would be placed in the town. She said the hotel chosen...
BBC
Revisiting one of Scotland's rarest Viking burials
One hundred and forty years ago Victorian antiquarians excavated a rare Viking boat grave in the Inner Hebrides. What they uncovered on the coastal meadow, called machair, at Kiloran Bay in Colonsay remains Scotland's single richest burial site of a Viking man found so far. The finds included weapons, a...
Comments / 0