2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints nominate LB Demario Davis for NFL Man of the YearTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's NOPD dilemma: seek help picking new chief, or fight to go it alone
Surrounded by personal controversies and struggling with a dismal approval rating spurred by rising crime, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has a big decision ahead of her that could define her final three years in office. Cantrell must select a successor to retiring Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, who said Tuesday...
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
After gunman shoots four at New Orleans dollar store, workers demand safety
One day in September, when Shawn Byrd was working alone in the Family Dollar store in New Orleans' St. Claude neighborhood, a man who'd been shot multiple times staggered in, begging for help. Byrd held up the man's head, to ensure he continued to breathe, and tried to stanch his...
Two Louisiana Men Charged with Mail Theft and Unlawful Possession of Postal Key Face Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted
Two Louisiana Men Charged with Mail Theft and Unlawful Possession of Postal Key Face Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – Kelan Perry Gennings and Eric Williams have been charged with mail theft and unlawful possession of a postal key in Covington, Louisiana, facing up to five and ten years in prison, respectively.
22-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Agent in Slidell, Louisiana
22-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Agent in Slidell, Louisiana. New Orleans, Louisiana – Deandre Cross, 22, was indicted for assaulting a federal agent in Slidell, Louisiana on June 8, 2022, and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on...
Louisiana Man Charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy in Insurance Fraud and Bribery Scheme Involving a Police Officer
Louisiana Man Charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy in Insurance Fraud and Bribery Scheme Involving a Police Officer. New Orleans, Louisiana – On December 8, 2022, the United States Attorney’s Office announced that Fouad K. Zeton of New Orleans, Louisiana was indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The indictment alleges that Zeton falsely claimed to his home insurer that valuable paintings were stolen from his New Orleans home, with the aid of a police officer from the New Orleans Police Department who agreed to document the theft in exchange for a share of the proceeds.
Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana
A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
Rideshare drivers react to fatal stabbing of New Orleans Uber driver
NEW ORLEANS — When you call an Uber, that’s not someone’s company car, that’s their personal car. That driver is taking a leap of faith and trusting that passenger. That’s exactly what Yolanda Dillion did and it cost her her life. Days after the senseless...
Man riding bike shot to death on Canal St., witness says
NEW ORLEANS — A man on a bicycle was shot and killed and his bike stolen on Canal Street late Sunday afternoon, according to a security guard who told Eyewitness News she heard the shooting and saw the aftermath from the building where she worked. The incident occurred near...
New Orleans police employee driving for Uber stabbed to death in Jefferson Parish
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing of a New Orleans Police Department employee Friday morning. The stabbing happened in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said...
Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution
Louisiana voters gave their nod of approval to three amendments to the state constitution Saturday, including two that call for legislative scrutiny of the governor’s appointees to a pair of important review panels. The governor picks six of the seven members on both the State Civil Service Commission and the State Police Commission. Each handle […] The post Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Fatal shooting off Canal Street
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting incident that turned fatal at the Basin Street side of the 1201 Canal Street Condominiums building, near the intersection with Iberville, on the verge of the French Quarter.
Dense Slidell area development fought by neighbors is rejected by St. Tammany Parish Council
St. Tammany Parish homeowner and environmental groups chalked up a major win recently in a two-year fight against a development with 1,300 housing units on 275 acres near Slidell, the proposed Honeybee development that had become a flashpoint in ongoing tensions over development in the growing parish. Opponents argue that...
Little Woods shooting sends one man to the hospital
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in New Orleans East.
Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees
Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees. St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana – St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that a former civil deputy with their department was arrested on December 7, 2022, after it was discovered that she misappropriated more than $5,000 in court fines and fees over the course of two weeks while working as a clerk in the civil administration division.
Louisiana crash leaves female pedestrian dead
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Metairie.
Housing Authority of New Orleans asking for second removal of board member Sharon Jasper
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Leadership of the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) announced Thursday (Dec. 8) that they are once again pushing to remove a board member who they say is inciting aggression toward other board members and staffers. The first effort to remove Sharon Jasper, a longtime public...
New Orleans hotel owner accused of conspiring with NOPD officer to file false reports
New details on a federal investigation into a well-known political campaign contributor and owner of a historic hotel show that he may have conspired with a New Orleans Police Department officer to commit fraud. According to court documents, Fouad Zeton was charged in an indictment on Thursday on charges of...
Roadways are open after train, vehicle crash in Slidell
The Slidell Police Department sent an update via Facebook that roadways are clear, after the 5:45 p.m. notification that said four crossings were closed due to a train and vehicle crash. Gause Boulevard, Bayou Lane, Pennsylvania Avenue and West Hall Avenue were the crossings closed due to the crash. No...
Family of woman killed by Uber passenger says faith will get them through
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The family of Yolanda Dillion, who officials say was stabbed to death by her Uber passenger during a freak incident on Thursday (Dec. 8), said they’re still processing the loss and trying to understand how someone could carry out such a horrific act. Dillion, 54,...
