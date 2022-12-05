ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Charged with Mail Theft and Unlawful Possession of Postal Key Face Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted

Two Louisiana Men Charged with Mail Theft and Unlawful Possession of Postal Key Face Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – Kelan Perry Gennings and Eric Williams have been charged with mail theft and unlawful possession of a postal key in Covington, Louisiana, facing up to five and ten years in prison, respectively.
COVINGTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy in Insurance Fraud and Bribery Scheme Involving a Police Officer

Louisiana Man Charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy in Insurance Fraud and Bribery Scheme Involving a Police Officer. New Orleans, Louisiana – On December 8, 2022, the United States Attorney’s Office announced that Fouad K. Zeton of New Orleans, Louisiana was indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The indictment alleges that Zeton falsely claimed to his home insurer that valuable paintings were stolen from his New Orleans home, with the aid of a police officer from the New Orleans Police Department who agreed to document the theft in exchange for a share of the proceeds.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana

A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
KENNER, LA
WWL-TV

Man riding bike shot to death on Canal St., witness says

NEW ORLEANS — A man on a bicycle was shot and killed and his bike stolen on Canal Street late Sunday afternoon, according to a security guard who told Eyewitness News she heard the shooting and saw the aftermath from the building where she worked. The incident occurred near...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution

Louisiana voters gave their nod of approval to three amendments to the state constitution Saturday, including two that call for legislative scrutiny of the governor’s appointees to a pair of important review panels. The governor picks six of the seven members on both the State Civil Service Commission and the State Police Commission. Each handle […] The post Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Fatal shooting off Canal Street

New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting incident that turned fatal at the Basin Street side of the 1201 Canal Street Condominiums building, near the intersection with Iberville, on the verge of the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees

Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees. St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana – St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that a former civil deputy with their department was arrested on December 7, 2022, after it was discovered that she misappropriated more than $5,000 in court fines and fees over the course of two weeks while working as a clerk in the civil administration division.
EDGARD, LA
NOLA.com

Roadways are open after train, vehicle crash in Slidell

The Slidell Police Department sent an update via Facebook that roadways are clear, after the 5:45 p.m. notification that said four crossings were closed due to a train and vehicle crash. Gause Boulevard, Bayou Lane, Pennsylvania Avenue and West Hall Avenue were the crossings closed due to the crash. No...
SLIDELL, LA

