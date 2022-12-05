Father And Son Recreate Iconic Dwyane Wade/LeBron James Moment

Nearly 12 years ago, the Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and LeBron James were part of one of the NBA's most iconic photos.

Recently, a father and son recaptured the moment and shared it on social media. In December of 2010, Wade and James executed a no-look pass and slam dunk at the Milwaukee Bucks and the photo became a great moment in league history.

A father and son mimicked the moment on Twitter. Here's a look:

The play is arguably the signature moment of James and Wade's tenure with the Heat. They played together from 2010-14, winning two championships in four straight NBA Finals appearances.

Wade retired after the 2019 season and is expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. James, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, is in his 20th season and will likely surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

