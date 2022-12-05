ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Father And Son Recreate Iconic Dwyane Wade/LeBron James Moment

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09g1MJ_0jYPjm5e00

Nearly 12 years ago, the Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and LeBron James were part of one of the NBA's most iconic photos.

Recently, a father and son recaptured the moment and shared it on social media. In December of 2010, Wade and James executed a no-look pass and slam dunk at the Milwaukee Bucks and the photo became a great moment in league history.

A father and son mimicked the moment on Twitter. Here's a look:

The play is arguably the signature moment of James and Wade's tenure with the Heat. They played together from 2010-14, winning two championships in four straight NBA Finals appearances.

Wade retired after the 2019 season and is expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. James, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, is in his 20th season and will likely surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Nikola Jovic sent to the G League. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat feel they have a Big Four. CLICK HERE

Victor Oladipo moving closer to returning to lineup. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Best Coordinating Style Moments of All Time

Setting the bar high! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are a power couple in every sense of the phrase, especially when it comes to their expertly coordinated fashion choices that only seem to get better in time. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade: A Look at Their Supportive Romance Through the Years The husband-and-wife have been […]
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat Searching For Answers On Defensive End

Forward Jimmy Butler thinks he knows why the Miami Heat hardly resemble the defensive teams of past. He feels the Heat have forgotten the importance of defense because of offense. "I think it's just because we think we can score with the best of them," Butler said. "... That's just...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Bam Adebayo’s offensive prowess continues to blossom for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat got a much-needed victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night and it was largely a group effort. With pretty good contributions from all of their starters, even getting something from their bench of merit, the Miami Heat were able to ride that to a tough victory over a Clippers squad that’s just searching for something as well.
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy