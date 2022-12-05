Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community JoyUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
How One Loudoun Home Decks Out for CharityUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Related
Government Technology
Rick Snyder's Cybersecurity Company SensCy Raises $4M
Cybersecurity startup SensCy, founded by former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and state CIO David Behen, has raised $4 million in a seed round that included Secure Octane Investments, ID Ventures, Wakestream Ventures, Michigan Rise and others. The Michigan-based company, which launched in July, offers a personalized cybersecurity score based on...
Government Technology
State and Local Tech Chiefs Who Changed Roles in 2022
Chief information officers, technology officers, security officers, data officers — these are the titles held by the people who helm public-sector IT shops across the state, its 58 counties and its municipalities. Here are the moves made in 2022* by these tech professionals. January. Carrie Bishop, who was San...
Government Technology
Texas May Let Universities, State Agencies Share IT Security
Given high demand for IT security talent nationwide, the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) has proposed allowing state and regional agencies to share their dedicated information security officers (ISOs) with colleges and universities. The recommendation, outlined in the department’s 2022 Biennial Performance Report tracking state agencies’ technology progress, noted...
Government Technology
Minnesota Telecoms to See Record $100M in Broadband Funding
(TNS) — Telecom companies in five area counties — Brown, Nicollet, Faribault, Le Sueur and Martin — shared in millions of dollars of grants to expand broadband to more areas. The state, through the Department of Employment and Economic Development, announced Thursday a record $100 million in...
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Announces $6.6M in Broadband, Skills Funding
(TNS) — Pennsylvania has received a downpayment of $6.6 million from the federal government to expand broadband services and help ensure that residents have the skills necessary to compete in a digital world. Gov. Tom Wolf announced the grant in Harrisburg on Thursday. The funds, which will be distributed...
Government Technology
Gov. Whitmer Announces $2M to Support Student Tech Programs
(TNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday announced a $2 million grant to support initiatives aimed at bolstering Michigan's pipeline of high-tech talent. Whitmer announced the grant to MICHauto — the Detroit Regional Chamber's automotive, mobility and technology cluster association — while speaking at a summit hosted by the organization that focused on accelerating Michigan's tech-talent future.
Government Technology
EV Charging Stations Unveiled in Select Colorado State Parks
(TNS) — Visitors who drive electric vehicles can charge up at EV charging stations provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife at parks around the state, according to a news release. The agency announced 16 stations are available at 11 state parks. The Rivian Level 2 chargers — which will...
Comments / 0