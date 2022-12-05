Search Warrant: Stolen trailer recovered

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, the St. Helens Police Department with the assistance of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Wonderly Drive in St. Helens after receiving a report of a stolen trailer at a residence.

The trailer and additional stolen property were recovered at the location. The trailer, along with a John Deere excavator, were reported stolen in June 2022 to the Portland Police Bureau. The John Deere excavator was not located at the property.

This is an ongoing investigation. The stolen excavator is a black and yellow colored 2015 John Deere 35G mini compact excavator.

The St. Helens Police Department is asking anyone who may have seen an excavator matching this description in the area of Wonderly Drive to contact St. Helens detectives at 503-397-1521.