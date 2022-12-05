ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

Search Warrant: Stolen trailer recovered

By Submitted by St. Helens Police
The St. Helens Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SiL96_0jYPjkKC00

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, the St. Helens Police Department with the assistance of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Wonderly Drive in St. Helens after receiving a report of a stolen trailer at a residence.

The trailer and additional stolen property were recovered at the location. The trailer, along with a John Deere excavator, were reported stolen in June 2022 to the Portland Police Bureau. The John Deere excavator was not located at the property.

This is an ongoing investigation. The stolen excavator is a black and yellow colored 2015 John Deere 35G mini compact excavator.

The St. Helens Police Department is asking anyone who may have seen an excavator matching this description in the area of Wonderly Drive to contact St. Helens detectives at 503-397-1521.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Some Oregon gun shops selling weapons to customers who might fail a background check

As Oregonians scramble to purchase firearms before the state’s new gun regulations go into effect, some gun shops are using a loophole to potentially bypass background checks and sell firearms to anyone, including to people who might not qualify to legally own them. Measure 114, which was narrowly approved by voters last month, will tighten […] The post Some Oregon gun shops selling weapons to customers who might fail a background check appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

CALIFORNIA DRUG DEALER SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A California man with multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday, after he was arrested for transporting nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine from California to Oregon. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s office – District of Oregon, said that 42-year...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVL

Snow levels expected to reach valley floor in the coming days

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — With the upcoming storm, snow is expected to reach 3,000 elevation levels and could be close to the valley floor. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it has been preparing for extreme winter since the end of summer. But because the department is short-staffed, it's asking residents to be patient.
OREGON STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Oregon billionaire is giving away millions

underwent surgery and recoveredave been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to look at an Oregon entrepreneur who started a coffee company and became a billionaire. And now gives millions of dollars away each year.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
Washington Examiner

$14 million in meth and cocaine seized from drivers at Texas border in two days

Federal customs officers inspecting vehicles at a border crossing in South Texas discovered $14 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine hidden in three vehicles over a two-day span. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in the Rio Grande Valley busted drivers...
PHARR, TX
naturalresourcereport.com

State warns of Firmageddon

Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
OREGON STATE
The St. Helens Chronicle

The St. Helens Chronicle

Columbia County, OR
663
Followers
888
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Helens Chronicle covers local news in the St. Helens and Columbia County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechronicleonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy