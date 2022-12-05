ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Trounced by Grizzlies in Memphis

Without defensive standout Lu Dort and veteran wing Kenrich Williams, the Oklahoma City Thunder were defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies 123-102 on Wednesday night, ending OKC’s three-game win streak. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant notched a triple-double against the Thunder, totaling 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. For Oklahoma...
Yardbarker

Lakers Vs. Raptors Preview: Anthony Davis & LeBron James Out In Second Of Back-To-Back

All of the odds are stacked against the Los Angeles Lakers as they head to Toronto to face the Raptors on Wednesday night. Anthony Davis left last night’s contest in Cleveland due to flu-like symptoms and is out for this game. Additionally, LeBron James will also sit on this second night of a back-to-back with left ankle soreness while Patrick Beverley is doubtful with right knee soreness.
Yardbarker

Lakers’ Anthony Davis (illness), LeBron James (ankle) out vs. Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers ruled out Anthony Davis and LeBron James for Wednesday night's game at Toronto. Davis is out with an illness, an ailment that forced him to leave Tuesday night's game. James is experiencing left ankle soreness. Additionally, guard Patrick Beverley is listed as doubtful against the Raptors...
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia (foot) out again on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (foot) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaRavia continues to deal with a foot injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. LaRavia is averaging 11.7 FanDuel...
