Friday school and other delays & closures after Tri-Cities snowfall. Here’s the latest
Most Hanford workers told to stay home.
Labor Department: Applicants allegedly discriminated against at Hanford
The Labor Department has reached an agreement with an environmental cleanup provider alleged to have discriminated against applicants for contract employment at the Hanford Nuclear Site near Richland, Wash. While not admitting liability, Washington River Protection Solutions (WRPS) will pay $157,621 in back wages and interest to the affected job...
An Open Letter to Nirvana Cannabis Company in Richland
I wanted to write a quick letter to share my thanks and show that the little things don't go unnoticed. Whenever it snows in Tri-Cities, life gets a little more stressful. Driving around town can be hectic enough without the hazardous conditions but here we are; getting showered in snow. When winter comes around, people's routines and habits change a bit. Do I really need to make this trip? Even a simple trip to the grocery store can become cumbersome if a parking lot isn't cleared well; which brings me to my point.
610KONA
Pasco Wants YOUR Opinion on New Parks, Space Master Plan
You probably wouldn't want a developer to tinker with your yard, nearby space, or even home without some input, right? Same for your city. Citizens are encouraged to look over Pasco's new parks, and open space plans. According to information released by the City of Pasco, they are looking for...
Hanford contractor accused of Latino hiring discrimination. Applicants to get back wages
An aptitude test was alleged to discriminate against Hispanic applicants.
BFHD, Hospitals Warn of Long ER Wait Times Due to “Tripledemic”
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton Franklin Health District, along with representatives from Kadlec, Lourdes and Trios held a press conference today warning of long wait times in the Emergency Room as the so-called "Tripledemic" continues to unfold. The Tripledemic, as it's called, consists of the combination of RSV, Covid-19 and the flu hitting all at once, driving up the volume by which health care providers are seeing patients. Doctors from all three hospitals met today with reporters to say that if you come to the Emergency Room, no matter the hospital, you will run into longer than expected wait times. All three urged patience.
Snow flurries ice Tri-Cities. Schools, city halls closing doors early
Mix of snow and freezing rain coats the streets.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Byram discusses Ballot Measure 114
PENDLETON – Police Chief Charles Byram is between a rock and a hard place. His career and his passion are founded in enforcing the laws of the land. There’s a new law of the land that has many law enforcement officers shaking their heads. Its name is Ballot Measure 114 and it was, prior to an order by a Harney County judge, supposed to go into effect today.
610KONA
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton
Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
FOX 11 and 41
Camp Hope provides shelter for winter weather
TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
610KONA
Weather Related Closures and Delays for Friday, December 9th
(Pasco, WA) -- The following are weather related closures and delays for Friday, December 9th, 2022. PASCO: Due to continued hazardous weather and road conditions, Pasco Schools will be CLOSED on Friday, Dec. 9. All athletic and school events are also cancelled. BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN SCHOOL: School will be CLOSED tomorrow,...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 5, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
nbcrightnow.com
Regional waste collection impacted by snow and ice
As snow begins to accumulate in the region, cities’ waste collection becomes more strenuous a task. On December 5, the City of Richland’s Solid Waste Division was unable to reach all areas in its normal route, according to the city. But anyone who was missed can leave our extra bags next week for no extra charge.
Update | Snow storm forces Tri-City school closures, delays. Hanford on late start
Schools around the Mid-Columbia have already started announcing delays for Monday morning. Here’s a list of the latest alerts.
These PNW cities are among the fastest-growing in the U.S., study says
The Pacific Northwest’s often-gray skies and consistent rainfall haven’t seemed to turn people away from moving to the region.
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla County seeing steep spike in respiratory illnesses
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The dreaded "triple-threat" of influenza, RSV, and COVID is increasing hospitalizations and ICU admissions across Washington and Walla Walla County is experiencing a sharp spike. FLU:. The wave of influenza cases is earlier than normal and there has been more rapid spread than usual. So far in...
610KONA
Walla Walla House Fire Sends One To The Hospital
(Walla Walla, WA) -- The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to a house fire around 6:00 Thursday morning off the 300 Block of Grape Street. That's right near Providence Medical Center. When crews arrived, they found flames shooting out of the front of the home. Firefighters had things under control within 10 minutes. While firefighters were driving to the scene, emergency communications told them that all residents were out of the home. Upon arrival, crews discovered flames from the front of the single-story house. After verifying that everyone was out of the home, crews started extinguishing the fire that had made its way into the attic.
nbcrightnow.com
Man arrested with drugs after taqueria tantrum in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department responded to Taqueria El Sazon on December 3 following reports of a disturbance. A 35-year-old from Kennewick was reportedly upset he didn’t get a soda with his food. He threw his food on the ground, pushed an employee and walked to his truck in the parking lot, according to PPD. After, he went back inside Taqueria El Sazon and continued to cause a scene.
wa.gov
Board of Natural Resources Approves Auction of Benton County Parcel
West Richland property no longer suitable for management; proceeds from sale will be used to purchase replacement parcels elsewhere in state. The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved the auction of a Benton County parcel during its meeting Tuesday morning. The 7.5-acre parcel, which is in the city of...
610KONA
Kennewick Man Busted for Rainbow Fentanyl After Restaurant Brawl
Pasco Police have released more information about a man taken into custody on December 3rd. Man arrested after restaurant disturbance over a drink. Pasco Police were dispatched to the Taqueria El Sazon Restaurant in the 2600 block of W. Court Street in the early morning hours on a disturbance report.
