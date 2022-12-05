CANTON, Ohio — Life is cool by the pool, no matter the season. Just don't keep a certain Goldendoodle named "Lester" waiting. The 2-year-old adventurous pup belongs to Beth Iler, co-owner of Healing Waters Canine Experience in Canton, which provides hydrothermal massage in warm 90 degree water, as well as fun swim time for the pool-loving Lester. He showed off his leaping and paddling skills for us while wearing his bright yellow life vest. All dogs that hit the pool at Healing Waters must wear one.

