R.A.K.E helping families across Northeast Ohio during the holiday season
CLEVELAND — The organization R.A.K.E., or Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere, has been doing good work in Cleveland and beyond for almost 10 years. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. "So whether it's DJing a...
Mission Possible: New housing project in Medina for people with disabilities
MEDINA, Ohio — Lisa Morrison saw successful programs for the developmental disability community in other states and wondered, why can’t we have something like this in Ohio?. That sparked the creation of Integrated Community Solutions. Now, the non-profit has some big plans to improve people’s lives. SUBSCRIBE:...
‘Walking on broken glass’: Local woman shares journey with stiff-person syndrome
Singer Celine Dion's diagnosis is shedding light on stiff person syndrome.
‘Never ceases to amaze me’: Tracy McCool shares update on husband’s cancer journey
FOX 8 Anchor Tracy McCool shared an update on her husband John's journey with cancer Thursday.
COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
Three respiratory illnesses continue to infect hundreds of thousands of Americans daily – which can make it hard to tell what's wrong when you feel a cough kicking in.
Watch: 8 couples tie the knot at Swensons Drive-In
Would you get married at a restaurant? Well, these eight couples are doing just that at a Swensons Drive-In!
signalcleveland.org
Vending machines filled with overdose-reversal medications installed in five Cleveland locations
Five vending machines filled with naloxone — a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses — are now installed and ready to use in medical clinics across Cleveland. Their use is part of an effort to increase public access to supplies to reduce drug deaths. The news comes a...
Summit County designer helps decorate the White House for the holiday season
COPLEY, Ohio — It began with a wish and has ended with a magical reality. Jill Pangas is a designer from Copley. For years, she took a chance applying for her dream job. "For a designer, I said, 'what's the ultimate Christmas design project I can do?' And I thought, 'designing for the White House!' For four years, I've been sending gifts and filling out applications."
Hartzler Family Dairy in Wooster recalls egg nog
WOOSTER, Ohio — Hartzler Family Dairy in Wooster, Ohio, announced on Friday that it has recalled its quart-sized egg nog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates. The recall comes as a result of undeclared allergens. According to a release, there was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, which led to it not including the list of ingredients in the product.
Hydrotherapy offers healing and fun for your best friend: Ready Pet GO!
CANTON, Ohio — Life is cool by the pool, no matter the season. Just don't keep a certain Goldendoodle named "Lester" waiting. The 2-year-old adventurous pup belongs to Beth Iler, co-owner of Healing Waters Canine Experience in Canton, which provides hydrothermal massage in warm 90 degree water, as well as fun swim time for the pool-loving Lester. He showed off his leaping and paddling skills for us while wearing his bright yellow life vest. All dogs that hit the pool at Healing Waters must wear one.
'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93
ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
A little surprise for Mom back in Northeast Ohio: Send us your pet stories
BREVARD, N.C. -- Most weeks we receive an envelope containing articles about the Cleveland sports teams from Mom Brown, who lives in North Olmsted. She also includes the “People and their Pets” column -- usually a wonderful cat story. I felt it appropriate for her to read about...
cleveland19.com
12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richmond Heights mom wants to send a message to all parents– monitor their children’s social media activity. Taylor Davis said her son, 12-year-old Tristan Casson, enjoyed TikTok and loved to learn new dances. This time around, she says he fell victim to a dangerous trend.
Is there any way to avoid getting sick for the holidays? President of Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital weighs in
AVON, Ohio — We've seen it for weeks: Coughing, sneezing and overall feeling bad. Cases of COVID, RSV and now, the flu. "Influenza, and influenza A in particular has definitely started to surge in our community," said Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital President, Dr. Rebecca Starck. While there's been a...
WYTV.com
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
MetroHealth places two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga jail inmate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – MetroHealth has placed two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga County Jail inmate. A spokesman for the hospital system said Saturday that officials are conducting an internal review of the incident. He declined to give details about the employees’ actions, citing only the death of Edrick Brooks.
Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Kingston
This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing an adorable 1-year-old lab named Kingston. Every person Kingston interacts with is not a stranger but a friend.
Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in Public Square: Landmarks in The Land
CLEVELAND — In the heart of Public Square, many Clevelanders and visitors have likely noticed the Soldiers' and Sailors’ Monument, Cuyahoga County’s Civil War Monument. While the outside, adorned with statues representing the Artillery, Cavalry, Infantry, and Navy may be eye-catching, the inside holds more information and artifacts dedicated to remembering those involved in the war.
