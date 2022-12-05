ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYC

Summit County designer helps decorate the White House for the holiday season

COPLEY, Ohio — It began with a wish and has ended with a magical reality. Jill Pangas is a designer from Copley. For years, she took a chance applying for her dream job. "For a designer, I said, 'what's the ultimate Christmas design project I can do?' And I thought, 'designing for the White House!' For four years, I've been sending gifts and filling out applications."
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Hartzler Family Dairy in Wooster recalls egg nog

WOOSTER, Ohio — Hartzler Family Dairy in Wooster, Ohio, announced on Friday that it has recalled its quart-sized egg nog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates. The recall comes as a result of undeclared allergens. According to a release, there was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, which led to it not including the list of ingredients in the product.
WOOSTER, OH
WKYC

Hydrotherapy offers healing and fun for your best friend: Ready Pet GO!

CANTON, Ohio — Life is cool by the pool, no matter the season. Just don't keep a certain Goldendoodle named "Lester" waiting. The 2-year-old adventurous pup belongs to Beth Iler, co-owner of Healing Waters Canine Experience in Canton, which provides hydrothermal massage in warm 90 degree water, as well as fun swim time for the pool-loving Lester. He showed off his leaping and paddling skills for us while wearing his bright yellow life vest. All dogs that hit the pool at Healing Waters must wear one.
CANTON, OH
10TV

'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93

ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
ASHLAND, OH
cleveland19.com

12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richmond Heights mom wants to send a message to all parents– monitor their children’s social media activity. Taylor Davis said her son, 12-year-old Tristan Casson, enjoyed TikTok and loved to learn new dances. This time around, she says he fell victim to a dangerous trend.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
WYTV.com

Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in Public Square: Landmarks in The Land

CLEVELAND — In the heart of Public Square, many Clevelanders and visitors have likely noticed the Soldiers' and Sailors’ Monument, Cuyahoga County’s Civil War Monument. While the outside, adorned with statues representing the Artillery, Cavalry, Infantry, and Navy may be eye-catching, the inside holds more information and artifacts dedicated to remembering those involved in the war.
CLEVELAND, OH
