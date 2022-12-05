Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Bonham Elementary student surprised by military homecoming
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bonham Elementary 4th grader got the surprise of a lifetime Friday. Army Specialist Robert Flores returned from deployment in South Korea, after being away from his son Jakob for a year. Bryan ISD staff helped surprise Jakob just before school ended Friday. Jakob said he’s...
KTEN.com
Santa visits Denison pool for Snowball Swim
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Waterloo Pool in Denison had a very special guest for its third annual Snowball Swim on Saturday morning. The storms made traffic a bit slower, but the 60 kids this year that attended had a blast. They got to swim with Santa, hang out with a polar bear and the Grinch, too.
KTEN.com
Angels of Care seeks extra help for annual toy drive
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Angels of Care Pediatric Health is asking for a little extra help for its annual toy drive next week. The business provides home nursing and therapy services for medically fragile children in the Texoma region. For more than a decade, Angels of Care has hosted...
KTEN.com
Fund drive to help former Denison athlete injured in wreck
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Texomans are working together to raise funds for a former Denison student and athlete. On November 19, a bus being driven by Calvin Hill was struck by a vehicle traveling the wrong way in College Station. Hill, badly injured, was pulled from the fiery wreckage.
KTEN.com
Family shares their Christmas village with Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Holbert's Christmas Village started in a family's home and soon took up their whole living room. Now it's the holiday highlight of First United Bank in Sherman. The bank celebrated Holbert's Christmas Village with a special lighting event on Thursday evening. The Holberts said they...
KXII.com
Anonymous donors help KGAF radio giveaway $55k to dozens of Cooke County residents
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - KGAF is making a list and checking it twice. “I didn’t think it was possible to do anything for Christmas this year for them.”. The names on this list have nothing to do with naughty or nice. “It’s been a really rough year. I really...
Parents Raising Money For Allen ISD Teachers Affected By School Closings
Allen ISD parents are raising funds to support teachers that work in the two schools to be shut down. An Allen ISD parent with children who attend the closing school created a GoFundMe that aims to raise $5,000. According to The Dallas Morning News, Holly Barnard created the GoFundMe. Her...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Collin County's ‘Unidentified Project' Aims to Name 7 Unknown Victims
The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office is turning to social media in hopes of finally being able to identify human remains found in the county decades ago. For 17 years, she’s simply been "Jane Doe." After crisscrossing the country, she was hit and killed while walking in Melissa...
KXII.com
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Human Remains, Bike Found Not Far From Where Retired Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
Newly-discovered human remains could help solve a high-profile missing person case in Hunt County. The remains haven't been identified but where they were found has many making connections to the disappearance of retired Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers who was last seen nearly six years ago. An explorer, by nature, Mike...
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
KXII.com
New downtown cowboy mural pays tribute to Sherman’s history and building’s owner
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Next time you’re in downtown Sherman, you may notice a new work of art off Houston Street, a cowboy mural. There’s a story behind the striking cowboy in downtown Sherman. His name is William Tyler Story. “As soon as he said he wanted me...
KTEN.com
Love County school district seeks annexation
MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) — Greenville Public Schools is looking to voluntarily annex its school district to become a part of Marietta Public Schools, pending voter approval in a January 10 election. The reason for the push to annex the school district is because of the decrease in student population...
KXII.com
Forest Park in Denison hosts Wonders of Winter event Friday
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Parks and Recreation is putting on a holiday event at Forest Park on Friday night. The event is free to all who want to attend. There will be a petting zoo, live reindeer, live music, holiday trains, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon twisting, inflatables and pictures with Santa.
KXII.com
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train
This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
KXII.com
Grayson County Salvation Army in critical need of angel tree adopters before Christmas
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Christmas morning is just a little over two weeks away, and the Salvation Army said it needs help preparing for Santa to come with so many little angels still hanging on its Christmas tree. This year, Grayson County’s Salvation Army said its angel tree is more...
KTEN.com
Dickson schools on lockdown after police activity
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There was an added police presence around Dickson Public Schools on Thursday morning. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said Dickson police were searching for an individual in the area who may be suicidal and could be armed. The school was notified about the activity and...
KTUL
Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
