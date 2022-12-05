ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

KBTX.com

Bonham Elementary student surprised by military homecoming

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bonham Elementary 4th grader got the surprise of a lifetime Friday. Army Specialist Robert Flores returned from deployment in South Korea, after being away from his son Jakob for a year. Bryan ISD staff helped surprise Jakob just before school ended Friday. Jakob said he’s...
BONHAM, TX
KTEN.com

Santa visits Denison pool for Snowball Swim

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Waterloo Pool in Denison had a very special guest for its third annual Snowball Swim on Saturday morning. The storms made traffic a bit slower, but the 60 kids this year that attended had a blast. They got to swim with Santa, hang out with a polar bear and the Grinch, too.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Angels of Care seeks extra help for annual toy drive

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Angels of Care Pediatric Health is asking for a little extra help for its annual toy drive next week. The business provides home nursing and therapy services for medically fragile children in the Texoma region. For more than a decade, Angels of Care has hosted...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Fund drive to help former Denison athlete injured in wreck

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Texomans are working together to raise funds for a former Denison student and athlete. On November 19, a bus being driven by Calvin Hill was struck by a vehicle traveling the wrong way in College Station. Hill, badly injured, was pulled from the fiery wreckage.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Family shares their Christmas village with Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Holbert's Christmas Village started in a family's home and soon took up their whole living room. Now it's the holiday highlight of First United Bank in Sherman. The bank celebrated Holbert's Christmas Village with a special lighting event on Thursday evening. The Holberts said they...
SHERMAN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin County's ‘Unidentified Project' Aims to Name 7 Unknown Victims

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office is turning to social media in hopes of finally being able to identify human remains found in the county decades ago. For 17 years, she’s simply been "Jane Doe." After crisscrossing the country, she was hit and killed while walking in Melissa...
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
KTEN.com

Love County school district seeks annexation

MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) — Greenville Public Schools is looking to voluntarily annex its school district to become a part of Marietta Public Schools, pending voter approval in a January 10 election. The reason for the push to annex the school district is because of the decrease in student population...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Forest Park in Denison hosts Wonders of Winter event Friday

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Parks and Recreation is putting on a holiday event at Forest Park on Friday night. The event is free to all who want to attend. There will be a petting zoo, live reindeer, live music, holiday trains, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon twisting, inflatables and pictures with Santa.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat

Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
DURANT, OK
Q92

TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train

This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
GRAPEVINE, TX
KTEN.com

Dickson schools on lockdown after police activity

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There was an added police presence around Dickson Public Schools on Thursday morning. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said Dickson police were searching for an individual in the area who may be suicidal and could be armed. The school was notified about the activity and...
ARDMORE, OK
KTUL

Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
STILLWATER, OK

