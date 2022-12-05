Read full article on original website
Two 'Stuff the Bus' drop off locations on Saturday
UTICA, N.Y. -- NEWSChannel 2 is thanking the community for stuffing the studio and appreciates it very much. If you haven't had the chance to donate yet there are two drop-off locations, one at the Whitesboro Fit Body Boot Camp on Oriskany Boulevard from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The second is at Cliff's on Commercial Drive will also be accepting toy donations from 12-4 p.m.
Man hit by car in Rome Wednesday dies
Rome, N.Y.--The man hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome last week has died from his injuries. 20-year-old Ty’Sean Richardson of Rome was struck by a car last Wednesday evening just before 5:30 near the intersection of Black River Boulevard and East Oak Street. Richardson was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries yesterday. According to Rome police, the cause of the crash is still under investigation, however, they have ruled out drugs and alcohol.
Woman found injured on New Hartford Street dies
Utica, N.Y.-- The woman found laying on Elm Street in New Hartford late last month has died from her injuries. According to the New Hartford Police Department, 30-Year-old Martha Staring of Sauquoit was found laying seriously injured on Elm Street around 10 PM on November 30th. Police are still investigating how Staring was injured. New Hartford Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the event or anyone who may have information on what happened to call them at 315-724-7111.
Mug Club: Jill Jackson Benefit
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. -- Come to support Jill Jackson on Saturday from 12-5 p.m. at the Richfield Springs American Legion. Jackson is a single mother who recently suffered a medical emergency, she needed multiple surgeries and is unable to work. For $15 a plate you can purchase a spaghetti dinner...
Fire at Mangia Macrina Wood Fired Pizza under investigation
NEW HARTFORD, NY (WKTV) - Fire crews in New Hartford were dispatched to Mangia Macrina Wood Fired Pizza on Seneca Turnpike around 11:20 Saturday night. Crews were on the scene for hours putting out the fire. No word on what sparked the fire. Mangia Macrina posted on social media asking...
Celebrate the holidays at the Utica Public Librarys f ree event
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Broadway Theatre of Utica will be at the Utica Public Library on Genesee Street, celebrating the holidays with the public with a free event, Thursday. There will be story time, crafts and treats starting at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 as well as music for all ages.
Oneida County plows get green light
ORISKANY, N.Y.-- Flashing green lights have been installed on Oneida County's plows as part of a new pilot program, aimed to increase their visibility in winter weather conditions. The program comes after Governor Hochul signed a bill to allow plows to use these lights. But why green?. According to Christopher...
Car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning. Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
4 displaced by Paris fire
Paris, N.Y.-- More than 8 fire departments responded to the fire which was first called in just before 6:30 on Friday evening and fought the fire well into the evening, clearing the scene around 2:30 this morning. NewsChannel 2 spoke to some friends of the family that lived at the...
Store specializing in personalized custom gifts opens in Sangertown Square
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- A new store inside Sangertown Square, specializing in personalized custom gifts opened just in time for the holidays. 'Reczko's Crafts' offers laser engravings, custom gifts, signs, gun boxes and more. They can even put a family photo onto a gift if you want. "We do a...
Mayor Palmieri looking for artists to re-paint 'Sunburst' mural in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Last month, Mayor Robert Palmieri announced the re-painting of the 'Sunburst' wall at Liberty Bell Park, now the city is looking for artists to create a mural that will complement the park. “We’re hoping this project attracts some of the most talented artists this area has ever...
At least eight crews on scene of large fire in Paris
Paris, N.Y. -- Multiple fire crews are responding to a large garage fire on Shanley Road that spread to the home, in Paris. The call came in shortly after 6:30 p.m. At least eight fire crews responded to the scene to help truck in water and battle the flames. The fire was so big you could see it from nearly a mile away.
After several attempted vehicle break-ins Police ask for publics help with investigation
YORKVILLE, N.Y. -- The Yorkville, Whitesboro and Whitestown Police Departments are investigating several attempted vehicle larcenies and damage that took place on Dec. 5 and are asking for the publics help. Police have released photos of the suspects and ask that anyone with information call 315-736-8331. They also ask for...
Man arrested in Otsego County found to be 'wanted' in Florida
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old, Matthew Coley of Roseboom New York, in connection with another complaint and then found to be wanted in Florida. Coley has multiple felony probation warrants in Florida and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment...
Former 'Sammy's' building in New Hartford purchased by One Genny
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The recently closed 'Sammy's' building in New Hartford has just been purchased by One Genny. There is no clear idea yet on what will be going into the building but NEWSChannel 2 will have updates when more information becomes available.
Michael and Carol Manuele recognized by Rome Area Chamber of Commerce
ROME, N.Y. -- Michael and Carol Manuele were recognized by the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce. “I am fortunate to have been born and raised in the Rome community and to have been part of the AmeriCU family for almost 20 years. For me, it’s incredibly important to give back to my community. I’ve been doing that for most of my adult life in the forms of volunteering and participation on numerous boards and committees, and plan to continue doing just that. I have tried to instill the value of giving back to others; not just to my team, but especially to my grandchildren. This is their opportunity to help shape and strengthen their community.” ~ Michael Manuele, former AmeriCU Credit Union Assistant Vice President of Financial Center Operations, Region A.
Rome and Oneonta receive millions for water infrastructure improvements
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday, $55.4 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects across the state, including Rome and Oneonta. The funds are meant to help reduce water pollution and safeguard drinking water supplies. Oneonta received $6,749,263 for upgrades to the city's wastewater treatment plant,...
Snodeo returns to Old Forge
Some of the hottest new sleds to hit the market are at Snodeo, but even without snow Central Adirondack Event Coordinator Laurie Barkauskas says there’s going to be youth snowmobile races, and plenty of new vendors with the latest trends hitting the market. "It’s just to get people excited....
SPORTS EXPRESS 12-9-22: Clinton, New Hartford boys ice hockey to meet for Bobby Ciccotti Tournament title after wins in semifinals; New Hartford, Whitesboro victorious in TVL boys basketball match-ups; Comets top Amerks with third period explosion for third straight win
BOYS ICE HOCKEY (Bobby Ciccotti Tournament)
Bruce Karam files lawsuit against Utica City Schools
Utica, N.Y.-- Embattled Utica City School District Superintendent Bruce Karam is suing over his suspension in October. The lawsuit against the Utica City School District, Board of Education members and interim superintendent Brian Nolan was filed Friday in Oneida County Supreme Court. The 18-page lawsuit alleges that the board of...
