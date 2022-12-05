The 9-Yard Line: History made in Bears’ loss to Packers

CHICAGO – The quarterback was back, the team started off strong, and the defense was holding its own despite being down a few players.

Everything looked to be going the Bears’ way against the Packers for three quarters with Justin Fields setting another rushing mark while Aaron Rodgers wasn’t able to get things going. The home team entered the fourth quarter at Soldier Field with a lead, looking for their first win over Green Bay in four years.

But perhaps fans should have known better. This script has played out before, and not in favor of the Bears, and it happened yet again in the final 15 minutes.

Green Bay struck for 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat the Bears 28-19, handing them their sixth-straight defeat on the season and eighth-straight to the hated Packers.

It was a historic loss for the Bears since it meant that Green Bay became the NFL’s all-winningest team. With 787 victories, the Packers now lead the Bears in that category, one the “Monsters of the Midway” had held alone or shared for 101 years.

Now at 3-10, the Bears lick their wounds as they finally hit their bye week after playing 13 consecutive games. About the best thing for the team at the moment is their place in next spring’s NFL Draft order, where they currently sit in second behind the Texans.

We covered all of these topics in “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now on Monday as we looked back on the game against the Packers – the good and the bad – along with a look ahead to the bye week.

You can watch the show with Larry Hawley in the video above.

