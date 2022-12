LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nobody was raining on Malvern's parade in the 4A state championship game on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. The Leopards stomped Harding Academy 64-39 to claim their first state title in 29 years and second in school history. The victory over Harding Academy cut the Wildcats' dreams of a fourth consecutive state title short.

MALVERN, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO