NYC health officials issue health advisory for tridemic
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Covid, RSV, and the flu has been circulating around New York City, prompting city health officials to issue a health advisory for the tridemic. The tridemic has caused a medicine shortage nationwide, likely due to the surging demand for ibuprofen and acetaminophen for kids. Parents of small children have had difficulty […]
What is a tripledemic? Here’s what you need to know and how to prevent its spread
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’ve been watching the news, you’ve undoubtedly heard medical experts expressing concerns about a potential tripledemic. Tripledemic is a newly coined term used to describe coinciding surges in three major respiratory illnesses — coronavirus (COVID-19), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu — which have the potential to overwhelm the country’s hospital system.
The Jewish Press
NYC Health Dept. Warns: Mask Up Indoors; Tripledemic Has Arrived
The New York City Health Department is urging New Yorkers to use “high quality masks” when indoors and in crowds outdoors due to a rise in the number of cases of COVID-19, RSV and influenza, described nationwide as a “tripledemic.”. The country has seen rising levels of...
NYC issues health advisory, urges return to indoor masking to prevent spread of ‘tripledemic’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New York City officials issued a health advisory and are urging residents to return to wearing high-quality masks indoors to help combat the spread of the “tripledemic” – coronavirus (COVID-19), RSV, and influenza. The health advisory comes as the number of laboratory-confirmed...
Officials urge New Yorkers to use masks in schools as flu, RSV and COVID-19 spread
ALBANY, N.Y. -- The state Department of Health and state Education Department are encouraging New Yorkers to once again mask in schools to prevent the spread of several respiratory viruses, including the flu, RSV and COVID-19. “A host of respiratory viruses, including influenza, RSV and COVID-19, have taken hold in our state and in most of our communities. These viruses, while often manageable, can cause serious outcomes, especially for children,” read a letter signed by Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett and Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa.
Many New York City commuters mask up again following warning of ‘triple-demic’
Many New York City commuters are playing it safe after the city’s Department of Health issued an advisory to bring back masking amid a rise in respiratory viruses.
How to tell the difference between flu, COVID-19 and RSV symptoms amid looming tripledemic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As local and national health officials warn of a potential tripledemic, with three major respiratory illnesses surging at the the same time, being able to differentiate between the viruses is crucial to making sure you get the proper care. Recent nationwide surges in three respiratory illnesses...
With NYC plan for mentally ill, hospitals face complex task
NEW YORK — New York City’s latest plan to keep mentally ill people from languishing in public is billed as a common-sense strategy to get them help. By encouraging police officers and city medics to take more psychologically disturbed people to hospitals, even if they refuse care, Mayor Eric Adams says he’s humanely tackling a problem instead of looking away. But his policy will have to navigate a legal challenge and a cool reception from some city lawmakers. In emergency rooms, psychiatrists must determine whether such patients need hospitalization, perhaps against their will.
NYC issues health advisory urging masks indoors, in crowds outdoors
The advisory issued by the city’s health commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, comes as city and state officials have been increasingly sounding the alarm about a viral “tripledemic” this winter of COVID-19, the flu and RSV.
COVID, flu, RSV cases surging in New York: ‘extraordinarily worrying’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After two years of a COVID-19 lockdown, people have shed their masks and are out and about again enjoying the spirit of the holiday. But that’s raising concern in the medical community as they’re seeing an unsettling surge in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. That has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention […]
How much damage did the spotted lanternfly cause on Staten Island this year? Experts weigh in.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They were a serious nuisance to Staten Islanders and threaten New York State’s critical plants and crops, but how much damage have spotted lanternflies (SLF) done to the borough’s trees and parks? And what do environmental experts predict we’ll see next year, when the weather warms?
Need a good sweat? Popular heated infrared gym Hotworx opens first NYC location on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re a fan of hot yoga, sauna-Pilates, burning-barre or any other trendy, heated fitness class, there’s a new metabolism-boosting method in town. Hotworx, a virtually instructed exercise program centered around the benefits of infrared heat absorption, has arrived in Charleston. “I visited a...
Here’s how much NYC charter school enrollment decreased during pandemic, report says
New York City charter schools experienced a decrease in enrollment during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, despite the sector growing across the five boroughs, according to a new report by Chalkbeat. Charter schools educate about 14% of the city’s public school students. They are free public schools open to all...
NYC doctor speaks on ‘tripledemic’: COVID, RSV, and the flu
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New York City area is juggling waves of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV — or respiratory syncytial virus — in a phenomenon some are calling a “tripledemic” or “tridemic.” NYU Langone’s Brooklyn branch and the borough’s Woodhull Medical Center report there are no intensive care beds available. Dr. Arun Chopra […]
NYC civil service exams open for December: Here are the salaries for each job
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for December, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Dec. 1. Exam applications currently open include: associate correctional counselor (NYC H+H); carpenter; carpenter (NYC H+H); child protective specialist;...
Staten Island cameras issue less than 1% of NYC’s bus lane tickets, but that’s about to change
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Like it or not, automated enforcement cameras have become a part of everyday life in New York City. Each day, thousands of speed, red light and bus lane cameras issue violations to drivers breaking the law, whether they’re exceeding the speed limit, running a red light or blocking a bus lane during designated hours.
Rain, snow threaten NYC, NJ area; temps in the 40s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City could see its first snow of the season this week. Sunday’s showers could lead to snow overnight when the tri-state area could see snowflakes between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the rain and gusty winds are expected Sunday afternoon. […]
NYC weather has heavy rain in forecast, but will Staten Island and other boroughs get snow?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Toss the shovel, grab an umbrella. Though some concern for snow existed, New York City will only be hit by rain from Sunday until early Monday morning, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson. Currently, there are two storm systems heading toward the New York City area....
Video shows group of teens beating 14-year-old victim in Queens, report states
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A video posted on Twitter has gone viral after it showed a group of kids attacking a 14-year-old student in Queens, the New York Post reported. The incident took place Wednesday, close to 3:30 p.m., within the vicinity of Thompson Avenue and 31st Street. Police told...
