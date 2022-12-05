ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

NYC health officials issue health advisory for tridemic

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Covid, RSV, and the flu has been circulating around New York City, prompting city health officials to issue a health advisory for the tridemic. The tridemic has caused a medicine shortage nationwide, likely due to the surging demand for ibuprofen and acetaminophen for kids. Parents of small children have had difficulty […]
The Staten Island Advance

What is a tripledemic? Here’s what you need to know and how to prevent its spread

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’ve been watching the news, you’ve undoubtedly heard medical experts expressing concerns about a potential tripledemic. Tripledemic is a newly coined term used to describe coinciding surges in three major respiratory illnesses — coronavirus (COVID-19), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu — which have the potential to overwhelm the country’s hospital system.
The Staten Island Advance

Officials urge New Yorkers to use masks in schools as flu, RSV and COVID-19 spread

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The state Department of Health and state Education Department are encouraging New Yorkers to once again mask in schools to prevent the spread of several respiratory viruses, including the flu, RSV and COVID-19. “A host of respiratory viruses, including influenza, RSV and COVID-19, have taken hold in our state and in most of our communities. These viruses, while often manageable, can cause serious outcomes, especially for children,” read a letter signed by Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett and Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa.
The Staten Island Advance

With NYC plan for mentally ill, hospitals face complex task

NEW YORK — New York City’s latest plan to keep mentally ill people from languishing in public is billed as a common-sense strategy to get them help. By encouraging police officers and city medics to take more psychologically disturbed people to hospitals, even if they refuse care, Mayor Eric Adams says he’s humanely tackling a problem instead of looking away. But his policy will have to navigate a legal challenge and a cool reception from some city lawmakers. In emergency rooms, psychiatrists must determine whether such patients need hospitalization, perhaps against their will.
PIX11

COVID, flu, RSV cases surging in New York: ‘extraordinarily worrying’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After two years of a COVID-19 lockdown, people have shed their masks and are out and about again enjoying the spirit of the holiday. But that’s raising concern in the medical community as they’re seeing an unsettling surge in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. That has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention […]
PIX11

NYC doctor speaks on ‘tripledemic’: COVID, RSV, and the flu

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New York City area is juggling waves of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV — or respiratory syncytial virus — in a phenomenon some are calling a “tripledemic” or “tridemic.” NYU Langone’s Brooklyn branch and the borough’s Woodhull Medical Center report there are no intensive care beds available.  Dr. Arun Chopra […]
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island cameras issue less than 1% of NYC’s bus lane tickets, but that’s about to change

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Like it or not, automated enforcement cameras have become a part of everyday life in New York City. Each day, thousands of speed, red light and bus lane cameras issue violations to drivers breaking the law, whether they’re exceeding the speed limit, running a red light or blocking a bus lane during designated hours.
PIX11

Rain, snow threaten NYC, NJ area; temps in the 40s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City could see its first snow of the season this week. Sunday’s showers could lead to snow overnight when the tri-state area could see snowflakes between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the rain and gusty winds are expected Sunday afternoon. […]
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

