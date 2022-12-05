Software company hopes to fill job openings using "digital people" 03:01

BOSTON -- A software company is hoping to fill job openings using artificial intelligence.

"Our mission in life is to really think about how we change the way people can connect in an increasingly digital world," said CEO and co-founder of Soul Machines Greg Cross. He hopes artificial intelligence could help fill in the gaps for all kinds of businesses.

"Machines we're creating can improve our lives," Cross said.

Cross is already rolling out digital creations for positions that are in critical need, like nurses, teachers, and other helper roles.

While he promises they won't replace people, Cross believes they could act as a sort of workplace proxy.

"You might be able to create five different avatars of yourself and do interviews while you're fast asleep," said Cross. "And you don't have to turn up for your real job anymore. You can go be a professional golf player."

Cross said the avatar's artificial intelligence comes from a number of sources: programming, online and learned interactions.

"It's content that's being curated and provided by the digital world. It might be questions that you asked, it might be a conversation that you have."

And here's where it gets very Westworld.

Celebrities are becoming their own digital people, retaining their knowledge of music, sports, and more for future generations.

There's a digital Carmelo Anthony and a digital Jack Nicklaus to help you perfect your golf game.

"You can now talk to digital Jack and ask him how he would play a particular hole on a particular golf course," said Cross.

And eventually, your children's grandkids may be able to meet and learn from you.

"Your great-great-great grandkids in decades' time can talk to you about what life was like in the early 21st century...That's something we can imagine for the future."

Currently, all of the avatars being offered through Soul Machines are celebrities or digital workers but the company said it is getting close to offering up avatars to the general public.