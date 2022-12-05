What to do in Scottsdale this holiday season

This holiday season, Scottsdale residents can look forward to enjoying an array of holiday programming throughout the city and Valley.

From city-organized attractions to those created by outside organizations, there’s no shortage of what visitors and residents can do to celebrate the season, including those with free admission.

Jackie Contaldo, marketing manager for Old Town Scottsdale, spoke of what’s to see at this year’s Scottsdazzle, the city’s holiday event that launched Nov. 26 and will be ongoing through Dec. 31.

Each year, Scottsdazzle invites the community to celebrate the holidays through different events that take place in locations around Old Town. Events take place daily, and a full calendar is available at scottsdazzle.com.

Contaldo explained some events are hosted entirely by the city, while others are done in partnership with local businesses. Regardless of the host, she noted there’s an event for every age group.

“This year, people can expect to see, and really it’s our plan every year, but people can expect to see just a wide range of event offerings,” Contaldo said.

For those 21 and up, Scottsdazzle has conventional wine tastings, but also Prancer’s Puzzle Rides, which offers a pub crawl with its “escape room on wheels.” The excursions, hosted by Puzzle Rides Scottsdale, also offer non-alcoholic and kid-friendly experiences.

Interested residents should be wary of ticketed events. Contaldo recommends if residents are interested in attending something, they should book it soon as some events have already sold out.

Families with children or couples looking for a night out also have events available to them. Contaldo said there are several free events that people can just show up to and attend.

A fan favorite she said has returned once again is the Scottsdazzle Stroll, which takes place again on Dec. 17. Guests can take a walk along the Scottsdale Waterfront taking pictures, enjoying music and decor, and also having light snacks and beverages from local businesses.

Other notable events include the Gold Pallette ArtWalk, Dazzling Magic Shows, Jingle Barre at Marshall Way Bridge and the Holiday Lights at the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park.

In its seventh year, Scottsdazzle has a lot to offer residents and visitors they may be hosting. Contaldo said in the post-event surveys, attendees have said that Scottsdazzle has become a holiday tradition for their families.

“We bring people out and we want to have these amazing events for them, but we also want them to go out and enjoy our restaurants and enjoy our retail and our boutiques and our art galleries and support our small businesses,” she said.

A community-focused event, Scottsdazzle not only provides residents venues to celebrate the holidays, but also a way to give back to local vendors.

Others to watch out for

Besides the city’s offerings, Scottsdale houses many other holiday events residents and visitors can look forward to.

Open through Jan. 1, the Hallmark Channel has set up Enchant, a holiday-themed extravaganza, at the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick that offers a “story-themed” Christmas Light Maze, ice skating and artisan shopping among other activities.

Additionally, interested residents can upgrade their tickets for the VIP experience that includes a private “Elf Guide” and access to VIP lines to all the event attractions. According to the website, guests should book these at least 48 hours in advance.

A New Leaf Foster Care Services is also celebrating the holiday season with its Holly Jolly Christmas Experience that was created to give youth in the foster care system an opportunity to celebrate.

Although the main event is restricted to foster children, A New Leaf is accepting donations or business sponsorships for the event, according to the release. These will go toward toys, crafts, snacks, drinks, decorations and games.

Information on how to donate is available at www.turnanewleaf.org/holly-jolly-christmas-event-fundraiser.

Nearby in Tempe, Scottsdale residents can also make their way to Sea Life Arizona Aquarium to enjoy the first annual Sea of Light event.

The only underwater light show in Arizona according to a press release, Sea of Light will run from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1, 2023. The release stated this gives “ample time for families, friends and couples to walk in wonder through an indoor, daytime winter light display.”

Tickets are $15.99, including all-day admission to the aquarium.