State Senators are looking to discuss public school funding at 2023 legislative session
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With less than a month until the start of the 2023 legislative session, Nebraska senators are already looking into public education funding and tax relief. Those are some topics a few of the state senators talked about at this year's legislative kickoff event hosted by...
UNL economists predict recession the most likely scenario for Nebraska in 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) - University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) economists released their three-year forecast for the Nebraska economy. The biggest takeaway- recession is the most likely scenario for Nebraska in 2023. “With the Federal Reserve Bank raising interest rates to fight inflation, we’re anticipating there will be a recession in Nebraska...
Utah governor proposes free fares on public transit for one year
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox wants to find out how many Utahns would use public transit if it was free. As part of his budget proposal unveiled Friday afternoon, the governor pitched $25 million to make Utah Transit Authority systems free for one year. This is...
Proposed Texas bill seeks to ban all kids from social media
HOUSTON (TND) — A Texas state representative is proposing legislation that would ban everyone under the age of 18 from being allowed on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. Texas Rep. Jared Patterson introduced HB 896, which would require social media users to prove they are an...
Suspect in fuel heist across Utah taken into custody
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been taken into custody after police said he was believed to have been involved in an organized theft scheme that targeted different gas stations across the state of Utah. Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 38, of Las Vegas, is facing three second degree...
