from the Chattanooga TN area, have traveled from FL to WA . Atlanta is just overpopulated to be easy. recently drove to Tulsa OK and found that folks got over as soon as you got close to them. while in states like TN, AL, GA, and FL they refuse to get over even after nicely flashing them. they get angry instead even though their driving under or at the speed limit. it's a PASSING LANE not a HANGOUT lane. if I pass you in the slow lane you might just be missing chromosomes
Comments / 17