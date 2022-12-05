ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Living: WMWO Chamber of Comnmerce

By Latrisha Parker
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Kris Kelley joins Ashley Doughty to discuss shopping locally in the West Monroe areas. For more information, watch the video above.

