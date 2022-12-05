ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WacoTrib.com

Cuomo steps down as NC Democratic Party executive director

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The day-to-day administrator of the North Carolina Democratic Party for the past two election cycles has left the executive director's post. In an email to party leaders this weekend, Meredith Cuomo said she made the decision to leave the job before the November election. At...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Virginia watchdog agency: Tourism video contract was proper

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s state government watchdog agency has cleared the state’s tourism office of wrongdoing when it gave Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad-maker a state contract to produce a tourism video featuring the governor. The Virginia Tourism Corp. selected Poolhouse last spring to produce...
VIRGINIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

AG: Tennessee to receive $13M from Juul settlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s attorney general says the state will get $13 million from a nearly $440 million settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs spread among 33 states and Puerto Rico. In a news release, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti says the agreement helps ensure JUUL won't...
TENNESSEE STATE
WacoTrib.com

High-profile N. Carolina attorney Bill Diehl dies at 78

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bill Diehl, a longtime high-profile North Carolina attorney whose family and friends recalled his passion as a legal advocate and in life, has died at age 78. Diel died Thursday in a Charlotte retirement community from complications related to his latest stroke, his brother, Danny,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WacoTrib.com

Governor's race broke Pennsylvania campaign spending record

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Spending in Pennsylvania’s 2022 gubernatorial race blew past the record set eight years ago, topping $110 million largely because of Democrat Josh Shapiro's powerhouse fundraising in a race that took on national significance. That beat the $82 million spent in the 2014 election in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Upstate SC school districts work together to find teachers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Several dozen school districts in the Upstate are pooling resources to recruit teachers. The new marketing campaign, called Teach at the Top, was in the works before the pandemic exacerbated teacher shortages statewide. Now, the districts say it’s even more critical. The effort is...
GEORGIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

More lawsuits claim abuse by priests in Maine decades ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Four people in Maine have filed lawsuits with claims that they were sexually abused by Catholic priests as children. Three men sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland on Thursday in Cumberland County Superior Court. The men allege they were abused by priests as children decades ago.
PORTLAND, ME
WacoTrib.com

Kentucky leads the way in improving college completion rates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is at the head of the pack nationally for its improvements in six-year college completion rates, state higher education officials said. The six-year college completion rate in Kentucky increased by 1.1 percentage points, making it one of only five states to record gains of 1 percentage point or more, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said in a news release Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WacoTrib.com

Hawaii search ends for snorkeler missing after shark spotted

HONOLULU (AP) — The search for a Washington state woman whose husband couldn't find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman's husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
HAWAII STATE
WacoTrib.com

Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low

TRENTON. N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WacoTrib.com

Hiker falls to death from cliff atop New Hampshire mountain

HARTS LOCATION, N.H. (AP) — A hiker fell 300 feet to his death after tumbling from a cliff on the summit of Mount Willard in Crawford Notch, officials said. The hiker and his wife were snapping photos late Saturday morning before she heard her husband call out, and turned to see him falling over the edge of the cliff, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.
HART'S LOCATION, NH
WacoTrib.com

California man, 88, charged with killing girl in car crash

INDIO, Calif. (AP) — An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago. The Desert Sun reported Friday that Robert William Hanson of Desert Hot Springs has been charged with counts including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving and driving without a license.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
WacoTrib.com

Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was moving into the northern Sierra Nevada late Friday where as much as 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow is forecast in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The National Weather Service issued...
RENO, NV

