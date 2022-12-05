There is patchy fog across the Stateline reducing visibility so travel carefully early Saturday morning. Everyone is at or under 4 miles of visibility. Rockford is at 4 miles, Freeport under 2, Galena under 1 mile, and Monroe is down to just half a mile. Make sure to allow extra time before heading out in case you do encounter dense areas of fog. A drizzle/mist is going to last through the morning and afternoon.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO