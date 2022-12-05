Read full article on original website
Legislative Breakfast brings together Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano, Eastern Shore Delegation and County, Municipal Leaders
SALISBURY, Md- County Executive Julie Giordano, and the Eastern Shore delegation, met with local leaders from the Wicomico County Council, Salisbury City, Mardela, Delmar, and Sharptown as part of a legislative breakfast ahead of the legislative session. That agenda includes upgrades to the Salisbury Airport, improvements for local schools, and...
Overdose deaths set monthly high total in the first state
DELAWARE – In the first state, health officials fear the opioid epidemic is not slowing down. In November the numbers show, the first state setting a new monthly high. Death rates currently stand at 18%. State health officials say this was not expected for November. Usually, the uptick takes place in December, which the department is now bracing for.
Santa’s drive-thru workshop a success
SALISBURY, Md. – Santa’s Drive-Thru Workshop was held in Downtown Salisbury Thursday evening. It was right outside our station on Main Street, and reporter Rob Flaks and nightside producer Stefan Funkhouser were there handing out candy and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. We want to hear your good...
No Mercy: Smyrna finishes off dominant run with 4th title
NEWARK, Del. – The only question left following Smyrna’s 52-7 thrashing of Dover in the 3A state title game is whether this was head coach Mike Judy’s best squad. Smyrna outscored Cape Henlopen, Middletown, and Dover 150-7 over their three-game playoff run, capturing their fourth title in eight seasons.
Brandywine Valley SPCA hosts MegaAdoption event to help 1,300 animals find new homes
HARRINGTON, Del.- Rescuing Pets- and helping them find new homes; was the mission of Brandywine Valley SPCA’s MegaAdoption event Sunday at the Delaware State Fairgrounds. The event saw over 1,300 adoptable dogs and cats, of all stripes, waiting patiently to find the loving homes they deserve. “We started out...
Two New Jersey teens arrested for attempted robbery in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Police in Dover have arrested two New Jersey teens following an investigation into two attempted robberies. At around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Dover Police responded to the Gateway West parking lot to meet with a victim who reported that he was getting out of his vehicle in the parking lot when a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old male from Penns Grove, NJ, wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect’s grip and call 9-1-1, while the suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
Laurel completes unbeaten season, capture back-to-back titles
NEWARK, Del. – Laurel capped off their two-year run of dominance in Class 1A Saturday afternoon at the University of Delaware, defeating St. Elizabeth, 28-13, in the state championship game. The Dogs got off to a fast start, thanks to touchdown runs from Xavier Limehouse and Tate Walls in...
Two men found dead in Cambridge, suspect(s) still at large
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Investigators are trying to solve two homicides that happened in the last 24 hours. Two men were gunned down just three hours apart. Bloodstains are still visible on the streets from last night’s murders, while investigators know where it happened they can’t say if they are looking for a suspect or suspects in the case.
Man arrested for pair of Thursday slayings in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A suspect is behind bars after being linked to two fatal shootings in Cambridge. Around 10 p.m. on Friday, Cambridge Police located Tramelle Lamar Williams, accused to shooting and killing 24-year-old Taijay Brian Daniels and 69-year-old Lory Eugene Fields of Cambridge. Police say both victims were killed on Thursday evening.
Seaford man killed in pedestrian crash
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened Thursday night in the Seaford area. At around 8:20 p.m., police say a gray 2013 Dodge Caravan was traveling in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway, having just passed through the intersection at North Front Street. At the same time, a 52-year-old man was walking from an unknown direction in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway. According to police, the man a not using a designated crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing any reflective clothing. The Caravan hit the pedestrian as a result.
Delmar man facing assault charge after hit-and-run crash in Millsboro
MILLSBORO, Del. – A Delmar, Maryland man is facing a felony assault charge after a crash investigation Friday afternoon. Around 4:54 p.m. on December 9th, Delaware State Police troopers responded to John J. Williams Highway and Silicato Drive for a reported hit-and-run crash. Investigators say a Land Rover, driven by a 69-year-old Lewes man, was stopped for traffic in the westbound lane of the highway. A Ford E-150 van was traveling behind the Land Rover, and failed to stop, according to police.
Ocean City Comic Con brings fans together for pop-culture fun
OCEAN CITY, Md- Cosplayers, gamers, and pop culture fans of all stripes, flocked to the Roland Powell Convention Center for Ocean City Comic Con Saturday. Organizers say it’s their strongest turnout since starting the event in 2013. “I think we will for sure go over the 8,000 from last...
Ellendale man facing multiple charges after suspicious person investigation
ELLENDALE, Del. – An Ellendale man is behind bars after being arrested in a suspicious person investigation Friday morning. Around 9:30 a.m. on December 9th, Delaware State Police troopers responded to a home on the 14,000 block of Beach Highway for reports on a suspicious person. When troopers arrived, they saw 37-year-old Leon Leager standing next to a vehicle with the driver’s door open. As troopers approached Leager, they say they noticed a handgun on the ground close to where he was standing.
