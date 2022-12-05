Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 6:45 p.m. EST
Putin says more US-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible. MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says more U.S.-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible. Putin spoke Friday, a day after Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was swapped for WNBA star and two-time Olympian Brittney Griner. Asked whether other prisoners could be swapped, Putin replied that “everything is possible.” He noted that “compromises have been found” that cleared the way for Thursday’s exchange of Griner for Bout and added: “We aren’t refusing to continue this work in the future.,” The U.S. hopes to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan. The Michigan corporate security executive has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless.
Trump news – live: Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt over Mar-a-Lago classified documents
A judge has denied a request from prosecutors with the US Department of Justice to hold Donald Trump’s team in contempt of court for not fully complying with a subpoena to return all of the government documents he is accused of illegally keeping after leaving the White House.The former president’s lawyers claimed in federal court that he has fulfilled subpoena requests to provide papers in his personal possession, while prosecutors say searches carried out on the former president’s behalf have not been satisfactory. The judge instead urged the two sides to resolve the dispute themselves.Meanwhile, the House select committee...
Hundreds of migrants cross border and wait to be processed as DHS Secretary Mayorkas’ plans visit to El Paso
Hundreds of migrants lighted small fires Sunday night as they waited in a long line on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande after crossing illegally into El Paso.
Former RNC chair says the Republican party 'is not going to survive' if it continues being 'fixated' on Trump
Steele said Trump still holds great influence over GOP voters, but that the party won't last long if it keeps focusing on his "ramblings and musings."
Peru president proposes moving up elections amid protests
Peru's newest president, Dina Boluarte gave in to protesters' demands early Monday announcing in a nationally televised address that she will send Congress a proposal to move up elections.
Strong 6.0-M earthquake strikes southwestern coast of Mexico
A strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the southwestern coast of Mexico over the weekend, resulting in little to no damage, authorities said.
Brice Cherry: Instead of a lightning rod, how about treating Griner as a human?
Try this hypothetical headline on for size: “Wrongfully detained American freed from Russian prison, returning home.”. On the surface, that’s a story everyone in America should celebrate. But because it’s Brittney Griner, some will, some won’t. Ever since Griner’s arrest and imprisonment in Russia earlier this...
NH court system launches diversity and inclusion initiative
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's judicial branch has launched a “Diversity and Inclusion" initiative to identify and eliminate cultural biases within the court system. It includes widespread community outreach and in-person meetings to engage court users in a dialogue about their experiences, organizers said Thursday. “The New...
Iran executes second prisoner amid nationwide protests challenging theocracy
Authorities in Iran have executed a second prisoner who was arrested and convicted amid widespread protests against the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei regime, officials said on Monday. Majidreza Rahnavard was convicted for allegedly stabbing two security force members to death and injuring four others last month in northeast city Mashhad, Iran’s state news agency reported. Rahnavard, who was executed early Monday and was among six other people on trial facing charges against crimes carrying the death penalty, was sentenced in a sham trial, human right activists have said.According to footage on the state media, a man has been seen chasing...
Plane believed to be carrying basketball star Brittney Griner lands in US after high-profile Russian prisoner swap
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Plane believed to be carrying basketball star Brittney Griner lands in US after high-profile Russian prisoner swap. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Retired general shares why he thinks Russians are concerned
Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges reacts to an explosion that rocked the Wagner mercenary group's purported headquarters in the eastern Luhansk region of Ukraine, according to a regional Ukrainian official. CNN has not independently verified whether Wagner operated at the hotel.
Elon Musk invites blacklisted Stanford professor to Twitter headquarters
Twitter CEO Elon Musk invited a Stanford professor to the social media giant’s headquarters on Saturday to begin looking at why the old regime acted so “imperiously” and placed the epidemiologist on a blacklist for arguing Covid lockdowns would harm children. Stanford University professor of medicine, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya was one of many on the platform’s “blacklist,” according to the second installment of the Twitter Files, which was released on Dec. 8 by The Free Press reporter Bari Weiss. On Sunday, Bhattacharya tweeted that he spent Saturday at Twitter headquarters after receiving an invite from Musk. Bhattacharya explained that this was an opportunity to find...
