Spokane County Sheriff's Office seeks help looking for missing teenage boy in Green Bluff area
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is seeking public help finding a missing teenage boy in the Green Bluff area. According to an alert sent out by SCSO Saturday evening, the missing 13-year-old boy was last seen near North Dunn Road and East Greenbluff Road. He is about 5'7", 150 pounds, has bright red hair and is possibly wearing a green flight jacket.
Police: Officers recover body of man who fell into the Spokane River near Spokane Police Academy
SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers recovered the body of a man who fell into the South side of the Spokane River, Saturday near the Spokane Police Academy. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) officials, the man was walking on the river bank when he trespassed onto the training facility, located at 2302 North Waterworks.
Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — If driving in this weather is giving you some problems, you can feel a bit better by paying less for gas at the pump. Across the Inland Northwest, gas prices have been getting cheaper and cheaper. According to AAA, gas prices across the country have an average price of $3.277 a gallon. The average price for gas...
Fantasy Flight takes place at Spokane Airport on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. — This holiday season, kids from Spokane and Coeur d’Alene got the chance to visit the “North Pole” thanks to a special flight from the Spokane International Airport. Alaska Airlines teamed up with Spokane Fantasy Flight for its 15th year to bring 60 children from the Spokane/ Coeur d’Alene areas to experience a flight they will never forget....
Man dies in early morning rollover crash
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — State troopers responded to dozens of collisions due to the treacherous road conditions — one turned deadly. Troopers said Oliver Bastien, 47, of Spokane was heading westbound on I-82 at MP 116, about 1 mile east of Kennewick. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday,...
One man is dead after falling into the Spokane River near the Spokane Police Training Academy
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department confirmed the man who fell into the Spokane River on Saturday is dead. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the man was walking along the south bank of the river near the Spokane Police Training Academy when police told him he couldn't be there, and that he should turn around.
Power outages in Spokane area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Saturday as snow blanketed the area and winter weather advisories are in place. As of Saturday at 5 p.m., Avista has reported 323 active power outages. More than 150 customers are without power across Spokane. Here...
Find an Elf on the Shelf in downtown Coeur d’Alene, win prizes!
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Downtown Coeur d’Alene has an elf problem, but you can turn it into a reward! If you find an Elf on the Shelf at participating businesses in downtown Couer d’Alene, you could a nice prize. To participate in the holiday scavenger hunt, you’ll have to search shops throughout the Downtown Corridor every Friday, Saturday, & Sunday...
Mechanics Working to Repair WSDOT Snowplows That Were Struck Earlier This Week
SPOKANE - Washington State Department of Transportation mechanics in Spokane have been working hard the last couple of days to repair two snowplows that were damaged after being struck earlier this week. In an update shared Thursday afternoon, the WSDOT says mechanics hope to have the plows back on the...
City of Post Falls, Coeur d’Alene, others, file suit against Kootenai County and Treasurer
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – Several cities in Kootenai County have filed suit against the County and against Treasurer Steve Matheson specifically. Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene are two of those cities. A news release says they are suing over the county’s refusal to remit late charges and interest connected to delinquent property taxes owed. They say this money, somewhere in the realm of $60-80,000 per year, is used to serve the people who live in their districts.
Lockdowns lifted at North Central, Rogers; Lewis and Clark in 'Secure and Teach'
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three local high schools on Friday after Lewis and Clark High School reportedly received a prank phone call threatening a shooting. Spokane Public Schools confirmed to KREM 2 that the call appeared to be a hoax. Lewis and Clark...
Spokane Valley Fire Department says goodbye to longtime furry firefighter, Mako
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said goodbye to its longtime furry firefighter, Mako. Born April 14, 2009, Mako the arson dog was an English Lab that died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Throughout his career, Mako worked nearly 200 fire scenes and helped with...
Sandpoint OKs City Beach goose hunt
SANDPOINT — In a 4-1 vote, the Sandpoint City Council approved a goose hunt Wednesday at Sandpoint City Beach Park. Under the plan approved by the council, the hunt would occur twice a week for about three weeks during the Canada goose hunting season. Applications, which are being taken...
Coeur d'Alene to spend $1 million on police department expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d’Alene jumped on a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and will spend nearly $1.2 million on a piece of land for expansion of the police department, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “The value...
Young bird watchers gather at Lake Coeur d'Alene to watch Bald Eagles in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Migrant Bald eagles draw bird watchers from across the Inland Northwest to Lake Coeur d'Alene annually to catch a glimpse of the majestic birds. KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Somers has recently done some bird-watching himself, and captured a special moment for dozens of local kids that were on a field trip watching the eagles.
Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls suing Kootenai County over late charges on property taxes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The cities of Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls filed suit against Kootenai County and Treasurer Steve Matheson on Thursday over what they said was the county’s refusal to remit late charges and interest associated with delinquent property taxes owed to the taxing districts in the County, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
‘It’s sickening’: Local business helps SPS families reunite during active shooter investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Numerous students fled Lewis and Clark High School during Friday’s active shooter hoax investigation and ended up finding solace at a nearby business. “All the sudden we saw some kids running up the hill with no jackets, no backpacks, just looked terrified,” said Noah Orosco. He works at Jacob’s Java which is just a block away from...
Recommendations for casual restaurants with outdoor heated seating in Spokane?
I'm looking for some casual restaurants or cafes with outdoor heated seatings in Spokane, so that I can enjoy my meals better. Does anyone know some restaurants like that?
Saturday is a Weather Alert Day: Heavy snow forecast for northern valleys
Another storm moves into the Inland Northwest Friday night and will create hazardous travel conditions in our northern valleys. These areas will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties. These counties are under a Winter Storm Warning.
Spokane Valley deputies searching for car that took off after stabbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Flora near Valleyway is back open tonight after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital, according to Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Dave Ellis. Deputies say two men and a woman were together when one man stabbed the other man, then stole a car...
