Rathdrum, ID

KHQ Right Now

Spokane County Sheriff's Office seeks help looking for missing teenage boy in Green Bluff area

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is seeking public help finding a missing teenage boy in the Green Bluff area. According to an alert sent out by SCSO Saturday evening, the missing 13-year-old boy was last seen near North Dunn Road and East Greenbluff Road. He is about 5'7", 150 pounds, has bright red hair and is possibly wearing a green flight jacket.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — If driving in this weather is giving you some problems, you can feel a bit better by paying less for gas at the pump. Across the Inland Northwest, gas prices have been getting cheaper and cheaper. According to AAA, gas prices across the country have an average price of $3.277 a gallon. The average price for gas...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fantasy Flight takes place at Spokane Airport on Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. — This holiday season, kids from Spokane and Coeur d’Alene got the chance to visit the “North Pole” thanks to a special flight from the Spokane International Airport. Alaska Airlines teamed up with Spokane Fantasy Flight for its 15th year to bring 60 children from the Spokane/ Coeur d’Alene areas to experience a flight they will never forget....
SPOKANE, WA
KEPR

Man dies in early morning rollover crash

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — State troopers responded to dozens of collisions due to the treacherous road conditions — one turned deadly. Troopers said Oliver Bastien, 47, of Spokane was heading westbound on I-82 at MP 116, about 1 mile east of Kennewick. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday,...
KENNEWICK, WA
KREM2

Power outages in Spokane area

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Saturday as snow blanketed the area and winter weather advisories are in place. As of Saturday at 5 p.m., Avista has reported 323 active power outages. More than 150 customers are without power across Spokane. Here...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Mechanics Working to Repair WSDOT Snowplows That Were Struck Earlier This Week

SPOKANE - Washington State Department of Transportation mechanics in Spokane have been working hard the last couple of days to repair two snowplows that were damaged after being struck earlier this week. In an update shared Thursday afternoon, the WSDOT says mechanics hope to have the plows back on the...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

City of Post Falls, Coeur d’Alene, others, file suit against Kootenai County and Treasurer

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – Several cities in Kootenai County have filed suit against the County and against Treasurer Steve Matheson specifically. Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene are two of those cities. A news release says they are suing over the county’s refusal to remit late charges and interest connected to delinquent property taxes owed. They say this money, somewhere in the realm of $60-80,000 per year, is used to serve the people who live in their districts.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint OKs City Beach goose hunt

SANDPOINT — In a 4-1 vote, the Sandpoint City Council approved a goose hunt Wednesday at Sandpoint City Beach Park. Under the plan approved by the council, the hunt would occur twice a week for about three weeks during the Canada goose hunting season. Applications, which are being taken...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s sickening’: Local business helps SPS families reunite during active shooter investigation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Numerous students fled Lewis and Clark High School during Friday’s active shooter hoax investigation and ended up finding solace at a nearby business. “All the sudden we saw some kids running up the hill with no jackets, no backpacks, just looked terrified,” said Noah Orosco. He works at Jacob’s Java which is just a block away from...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Saturday is a Weather Alert Day: Heavy snow forecast for northern valleys

Another storm moves into the Inland Northwest Friday night and will create hazardous travel conditions in our northern valleys. These areas will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties. These counties are under a Winter Storm Warning.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA

