wbrc.com
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
wbrc.com
JCSO: Woman critically injured in shooting following argument with boyfriend
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday Dec. 9, around 12:30 a.m., Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 300 block of Cahaba Forest Cove. Police say they arrived and found a 32-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated on the scene...
wbrc.com
Miss Fancy returns home to Avondale Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham legend returned to her old stomping grounds on Friday. A new statue of “Miss Fancy” was unveiled on Friday morning at Avondale Park. The sculpture, created by artist Nelson Grice, is based on a beloved real-life elephant at the Birmingham Zoo from 1913 until 1934. She is known as Birmingham’s first elephant.
wbrc.com
House fire leaves eight people displaced
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A house fire on Saturday morning has left eight people displaced but, thankfully, with no injuries. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 100 block of 10th Court North. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 40 minutes of arriving on the scene.
wbrc.com
Etowah County Sheriff encouraging ‘stranger danger’ conversation early with kids
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff is encouraging parents to talk with their kids about stranger danger because you can never be too careful when it comes to your child’s safety. We’re in the midst of the holiday season which is generally filled with crowded events,...
wbrc.com
‘It’s something you never get over’: Community honors loved ones lost to violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families of those lost to violence gathered Friday to honor their loved ones. The balloon release was organized by Brittney Otis. He son, Ta’Narius “TJ” Moore, Jr., was just five years old when he was caught in the crossfire of a family argument. It happened in 2019 at a north Birmingham apartment complex.
wbrc.com
Lament and Hope brings attention to gun violence, honors those lost
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With gun violence continuing to be a problem around the country and locally, many showed up Saturday to honor those lost and to bring awareness to the issue. Celebrating the lives of those lost to violence, Faith in Action Alabama and Birmingham Peacemakers hosted their Lament...
wbrc.com
USPS extends some post office hours for the holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Postal Service announced Friday that they’ll be extending hours at some post offices during the holiday season. Select postal facilities will extend their hours to help you with your mailing needs for much of the rest of the year. For a list of...
wbrc.com
Retail theft costly to both retailers and consumers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shoplifting happens everywhere and is quite frequent around the holiday season. These retail thefts can have a huge financial impact on, not only the retailer, but the consumer as well. The Hoover Police Department says retail theft happens everywhere and they have had some cases recently.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Rainy night with early morning fog on Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! Expect the rain to stick around for the rest of the evening. Overnight temperatures will get into the low 50s, and it will remain a cloudy night. Most rain as of right now is east of I-65 with more moderate to heavy rain showers near Alexander City, Rockford and Pentonville including Clay and Coosa counties tracking east.
wbrc.com
Birmingham-area pharmacy encouraging curbside prescription pickup when sick
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest report from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows all districts are experiencing significant flu activity, even though the percentage dropped from the week prior. Even so, the owner of Harbin Discount Pharmacy, Jerry Newman, says he’s seen similar. While there are still a...
wbrc.com
Children’s of Alabama patients experience winter wonderland at Children’s Tree Farm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Patients at Children’s of Alabama got to spend the day at the annual Children’s Tree Farm presented by ACE Hardware. The hospital patio was transformed into a winter wonderland on Thursday, Dec. 8 with 350 3-foot trees, holiday decorations, music and snow. Throughout the...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Rainy Sunday but drier conditions Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! First Alert Accutrack is showing rain moving across central AL. The clouds will stick around tonight and tomorrow. The low tonight will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with calm winds around 5mph. It can feel a little chilly out with the rain!
wbrc.com
Two Tuscaloosa churches coming together for the 2022 Community Christmas Dinner
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Tuscaloosa churches are coming together to offer their community a taste of Christmas. First Community Church and Saint Paul Baptist Church will prepare 400 Christmas dinner plates consisting of dressing, chicken, ham, green beans, rolls and dessert. Meals will be offered from noon until 2...
wbrc.com
Gadsden discounting transit fares for elderly, Medicaid recipients
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gadsden is announcing special transit pricing for senior citizens and Medicaid recipients. The new rates for those eligible will start with the New Year on January 1, 2023. Mayor Craig Ford says the effort is to lower the barriers for those on fixed...
wbrc.com
Black Warrior Council Boy Scouts honors individuals and groups during River Market luncheon
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Black Warrior Council Boy Scouts of America held a luncheon at the River Market honoring three individuals and two organizations. Dr. Cecil Robinson and the Rosen Hardwood and Theo Ratliff groups were awarded the Whitney M. Young Service award for their work with youths. Richard Canez and Bethel Baptist Church pastor Schmitt Moore received the Vale La Pena Service award and the Earnest L. Palmer Legacy Award, respectively.
wbrc.com
Should you give someone a pet for Christmas?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This time of year, you may be thinking about giving a loved one a pet for Christmas, but that comes with a warning. We’re On Your Side with what you should know before you surprise someone with a pet. A lot of humane societies say...
wbrc.com
Volunteers and charities coming together to provide beds for kids who go without
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have seen homes built in a week on tv, but have you ever seen 40 beds built in a day? Close to fifty volunteers came together to do just that. Non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) representatives estimate bedlessness affects nearly three percent of the population and, in their eyes, that is three percent too much.
wbrc.com
Retail sales seeing a surge thanks to the holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As people are out and about searching for the perfect holiday gift for loved ones, no one is working to more helpful in that search than small businesses. This year, sales seem to be exceeding expectations. The Alabama Retail Association is projecting $18 billion in sales...
