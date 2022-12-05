Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Miss Fancy returns home to Avondale Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham legend returned to her old stomping grounds on Friday. A new statue of “Miss Fancy” was unveiled on Friday morning at Avondale Park. The sculpture, created by artist Nelson Grice, is based on a beloved real-life elephant at the Birmingham Zoo from 1913 until 1934. She is known as Birmingham’s first elephant.
wbrc.com
Children’s of Alabama patients experience winter wonderland at Children’s Tree Farm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Patients at Children’s of Alabama got to spend the day at the annual Children’s Tree Farm presented by ACE Hardware. The hospital patio was transformed into a winter wonderland on Thursday, Dec. 8 with 350 3-foot trees, holiday decorations, music and snow. Throughout the...
wvtm13.com
Shelby County community pays tribute to beloved fast food worker
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — It's an unforgettable laugh and upbeat personality that are keeping people in Shelby County smiling, despite the tragic loss of Phillis Moore. Many knew her simply as "Miss Phillis." WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph first introduced viewers to "Miss Phillis" in December 2021. That's when customers...
Bham Now
7 local gifts for the nature nerd in your life
Seeking a holiday gift for your fave nature nerd? From park memberships to scrumptious honey products, these seven local present ideas are sure to knock their hiking boots off. 1. For your park-loving pal. Seeking a gift for your hiking buddy? Give them the gift of a sustained and beautiful...
wbrc.com
‘It’s something you never get over’: Community honors loved ones lost to violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families of those lost to violence gathered Friday to honor their loved ones. The balloon release was organized by Brittney Otis. He son, Ta’Narius “TJ” Moore, Jr., was just five years old when he was caught in the crossfire of a family argument. It happened in 2019 at a north Birmingham apartment complex.
Upcoming Cullman Christmas events
CULLMAN, Ala. – After successful Christmas parades, tree lightings, concerts and celebrations over the past several days, Cullman’s holiday schedule is still full of family events this week. Thursday, Dec. 8 Cullman City Schools (CHS) Christmas Concert 7 p.m. The free concert will be held at Cullman High School auditorium and include the Cullman Beginning Band, Cullman Middle School Advanced Band, the Combined CHS Concert and Symphonic Bands and the CHS Jazz Ensemble. Dr. Herman C. Ensor Lights of Love Christmas Ceremony 6 p.m. Held at Christ Hall at St. John’s Church, the event supports the Cullman Regional Foundation and its efforts to advance quality healthcare at...
wbrc.com
Two Tuscaloosa churches coming together for the 2022 Community Christmas Dinner
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Tuscaloosa churches are coming together to offer their community a taste of Christmas. First Community Church and Saint Paul Baptist Church will prepare 400 Christmas dinner plates consisting of dressing, chicken, ham, green beans, rolls and dessert. Meals will be offered from noon until 2...
Cullman Women Sing brings Christmas spirit
CULLMAN, Ala. – Filling Seventh Street Baptist Church with angelic voices, Cullman Women Sing presented Sing Noel Tuesday to an audience full of joyful hearts. The choral ensemble of area women gathers sheerly for the love of singing and twice a year shares that love with the community. Artistic Director Laura Doss, a vocal and choral music educator at Samford University and the Alabama School of Fine Arts, led the group as it took the audience on a musical journey through classics including “Gloria,” “The First Noel” and “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.” Accompanying the women was pianist Kristi...
This Arkansas Christmas Light Display is Nominated One of The Best in US
If you love Christmas lights Arkansas has plenty of them. If you haven't checked out this fun Christmas light display you really should take the time this holiday season to do so. The Lights of the Ozarks is located in historic downtown Fayetteville. The display of lights has over half...
wbrc.com
USPS extends some post office hours for the holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Postal Service announced Friday that they’ll be extending hours at some post offices during the holiday season. Select postal facilities will extend their hours to help you with your mailing needs for much of the rest of the year. For a list of...
wbrc.com
House fire leaves eight people displaced
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A house fire on Saturday morning has left eight people displaced but, thankfully, with no injuries. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 100 block of 10th Court North. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 40 minutes of arriving on the scene.
wbrc.com
Volunteers and charities coming together to provide beds for kids who go without
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have seen homes built in a week on tv, but have you ever seen 40 beds built in a day? Close to fifty volunteers came together to do just that. Non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) representatives estimate bedlessness affects nearly three percent of the population and, in their eyes, that is three percent too much.
birminghamtimes.com
Daughter of Legendary Birmingham Attorney Recalls Her Upbringing on ‘Dynamite Hill’
Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
wbrc.com
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
Washed-out road crossing in Cordova is keeping a family from safely accessing their home
They have to walk across a makeshift bridge just to get in and out of their home.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Rainy night with early morning fog on Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! Expect the rain to stick around for the rest of the evening. Overnight temperatures will get into the low 50s, and it will remain a cloudy night. Most rain as of right now is east of I-65 with more moderate to heavy rain showers near Alexander City, Rockford and Pentonville including Clay and Coosa counties tracking east.
wbrc.com
Etowah County Sheriff encouraging ‘stranger danger’ conversation early with kids
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff is encouraging parents to talk with their kids about stranger danger because you can never be too careful when it comes to your child’s safety. We’re in the midst of the holiday season which is generally filled with crowded events,...
Valley Veterinary Clinic Suffers Catastrophic Fire
Alexandria, AL – At approximately 4:00 am the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire. They put out the following message on their facebook page, “Fire crews are currently working a structure fire on US Highway 431 near Cutters pizza. There are a lot of fire apparatus is in the area, so please use caution while driving through the area. Thank you.” This fire did not actually involve Cutter’s Pizzeria which was untouched. The fire did destroy the Valley Veterinary Clinic located at 7100 U.S. Hwy 431. At this time the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and as more information is known will be updated. To see updated article click here: https://calhounjournal.com/update-early-morning-fire-in-alexandria/
Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured, including bystanders
At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when...
