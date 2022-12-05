ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wbrc.com

Miss Fancy returns home to Avondale Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham legend returned to her old stomping grounds on Friday. A new statue of “Miss Fancy” was unveiled on Friday morning at Avondale Park. The sculpture, created by artist Nelson Grice, is based on a beloved real-life elephant at the Birmingham Zoo from 1913 until 1934. She is known as Birmingham’s first elephant.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Shelby County community pays tribute to beloved fast food worker

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — It's an unforgettable laugh and upbeat personality that are keeping people in Shelby County smiling, despite the tragic loss of Phillis Moore. Many knew her simply as "Miss Phillis." WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph first introduced viewers to "Miss Phillis" in December 2021. That's when customers...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

7 local gifts for the nature nerd in your life

Seeking a holiday gift for your fave nature nerd? From park memberships to scrumptious honey products, these seven local present ideas are sure to knock their hiking boots off. 1. For your park-loving pal. Seeking a gift for your hiking buddy? Give them the gift of a sustained and beautiful...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Upcoming Cullman Christmas events

CULLMAN, Ala. – After successful Christmas parades, tree lightings, concerts and celebrations over the past several days, Cullman’s holiday schedule is still full of family events this week.   Thursday, Dec. 8  Cullman City Schools (CHS) Christmas Concert  7 p.m.  The free concert will be held at Cullman High School auditorium and include the Cullman Beginning Band, Cullman Middle School Advanced Band, the Combined CHS Concert and Symphonic Bands and the CHS Jazz Ensemble.  Dr. Herman C. Ensor Lights of Love Christmas Ceremony  6 p.m.  Held at Christ Hall at St. John’s Church, the event supports the Cullman Regional Foundation and its efforts to advance quality healthcare at...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Women Sing brings Christmas spirit

CULLMAN, Ala. – Filling Seventh Street Baptist Church with angelic voices, Cullman Women Sing presented Sing Noel Tuesday to an audience full of joyful hearts. The choral ensemble of area women gathers sheerly for the love of singing and twice a year shares that love with the community.  Artistic Director Laura Doss, a vocal and choral music educator at Samford University and the Alabama School of Fine Arts, led the group as it took the audience on a musical journey through classics including “Gloria,” “The First Noel” and “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.” Accompanying the women was pianist Kristi...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

USPS extends some post office hours for the holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Postal Service announced Friday that they’ll be extending hours at some post offices during the holiday season. Select postal facilities will extend their hours to help you with your mailing needs for much of the rest of the year. For a list of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

House fire leaves eight people displaced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A house fire on Saturday morning has left eight people displaced but, thankfully, with no injuries. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 100 block of 10th Court North. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 40 minutes of arriving on the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Volunteers and charities coming together to provide beds for kids who go without

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have seen homes built in a week on tv, but have you ever seen 40 beds built in a day? Close to fifty volunteers came together to do just that. Non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) representatives estimate bedlessness affects nearly three percent of the population and, in their eyes, that is three percent too much.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Daughter of Legendary Birmingham Attorney Recalls Her Upbringing on ‘Dynamite Hill’

Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

5-year-old shot in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Rainy night with early morning fog on Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! Expect the rain to stick around for the rest of the evening. Overnight temperatures will get into the low 50s, and it will remain a cloudy night. Most rain as of right now is east of I-65 with more moderate to heavy rain showers near Alexander City, Rockford and Pentonville including Clay and Coosa counties tracking east.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Valley Veterinary Clinic Suffers Catastrophic Fire

Alexandria, AL – At approximately 4:00 am the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire. They put out the following message on their facebook page, “Fire crews are currently working a structure fire on US Highway 431 near Cutters pizza. There are a lot of fire apparatus is in the area, so please use caution while driving through the area. Thank you.” This fire did not actually involve Cutter’s Pizzeria which was untouched. The fire did destroy the Valley Veterinary Clinic located at 7100 U.S. Hwy 431. At this time the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and as more information is known will be updated. To see updated article click here: https://calhounjournal.com/update-early-morning-fire-in-alexandria/
ALEXANDRIA, AL

