Skateboarders fear for Lafayette's only skatepark amid Faith expansion
Skateboarders fear a school expansion project could spell the end for the city's only skate park. But Faith Christian School officials tell News 18 they're committed to investing in a new facility for skaters to call home.
Howliday Howl Nights at Wolf Park
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Wolf Park is hosting their Howliday Howl Nights coming December 10 and 17 and here's what you need to know. From 5 to 8 P.M. guests are invited to hot cocoa with Santa Clause and shop for holiday gifts. Plus a Howliday night program...
Linden Depot Museum gears up for the holidays
LINDEN, Ind. (WLFI) — With the holiday season in full swing, many of us also think of trains during this time of year. The Linden Depot Museum is gearing up for the holiday season with everything involving trains. The museum boasts an impressive collection of railroad equipment and memorabilia,...
Living Nativity begins at Faith Church
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Faith Church's 32nd annual Living Nativity starts Friday with a cast of more than 200 playing out the life of Jesus Christ. The event includes 15 life-size scenes beginning with the account of his creation and ending with the prophecy of his second coming.
Meijer donates $5,000 to 'Shop with the Mayor' program
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Meijer is making a donation for this year's upcoming Shop with the Mayor program. The store on State Road 26 is contributing $5,000 towards the event. The money will help allow 48 children selected from Greater Lafayette schools and not-for-profits participate in this...
School activities continue at Tecumseh, Jeff despite shooting threat
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Tecumseh Junior High School dance is still on for Friday night despite a shooting threat earlier in the morning. As we've reported, a 13-year-old boy is in custody after police say he posted the threat to Snapchat. Out of an abundance of caution, police...
Knitwear brand wraps up once-a-year warehouse sale
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — On Saturday French Knot in Lafayette wraps up their warehouse sale. Owner and designer Lindsay Mason started the knitwear brand out of her Dad's barn outside of Boston before moving the operation to Lafayette about five years ago. Named after her favorite stitch, French Knot...
Crawfordsville woman sentenced for hit and run crash resulting in death
A Crawfordsville woman has been sentenced for a hit and run crash that killed an Indianapolis man here in Tippecanoe County.
Lafayette police make arrest following school threat
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police Department have arrested a thirteen-year-old student after a shooting threat. According to LPD, around 12:14 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, police were made aware of threats made by a thirteen-year-old Tecumseh Middle School student. Police stated the student had used Snapchat to...
Purdue Airport renovation hopes to attract large companies
The proposed Purdue Airport renovation is predicted to be a large economic driver in Tippecanoe County and beyond.
Delphi double homicide defense requests confidential hearing on 'expert fees'
Defense attorneys for the Delphi double homicide suspect are requesting a hearing to discuss the public cost of his representation, including "expert fees and expenses."
