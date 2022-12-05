HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - I hope you enjoyed this weekend’s weather because it will be, or was, the best days we will see this week as a massive winter storm marches eastward over the Rockies and onto the central Plains over the next 24 hours. This evening will be quiet and pleasant, the calm before the storm you may say, with temperatures falling through the 30s. Clear skies will quickly become cloudy as we head through the evening with areas of fog developing after 9pm. With the strong south southeast flow comes an increase in moisture. And when you have cold temperatures in place, it doesn’t take long for those dew points to reach saturation. With the clouds in place overnight and southerly flow, lows will not be as cold as previous nights. Expect lows around the region to range from the upper 20s to low 30s.

