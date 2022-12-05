Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Former state senator Engel dies at 90
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)- A long-time state senator from northeast Nebraska has died. L. Patrick Engel’s family announced that he died at the age of 90 on Tuesday. His funeral and burial will be Monday. Engel, from South Sioux City, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln...
KSNB Local4
UNL research points to possible 2023 recession
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska economy is expected to contract during 2023 before returning to growth in 2024 and 2025, according to the new forecast from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council. “With the Federal Reserve Bank raising interest...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death
TECUMSEH, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday. According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was...
KSNB Local4
Keeping heating bills affordable in the winter months
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re trying to stay warm this winter and save some money in the process, the Nebraska Public Power District has a few tips. First, if you’re standing on the inside of a door or window and feel cold air coming in, it’s likely a sign it’s time to replace your weather stripping. That little bit of cold air will force your heater to work harder and raise your heating bill. Secondly, make sure all air vents are free of any blockages.
KSNB Local4
The weather goes downhill from here as a massive winter storm marches east across the Rockies
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - I hope you enjoyed this weekend’s weather because it will be, or was, the best days we will see this week as a massive winter storm marches eastward over the Rockies and onto the central Plains over the next 24 hours. This evening will be quiet and pleasant, the calm before the storm you may say, with temperatures falling through the 30s. Clear skies will quickly become cloudy as we head through the evening with areas of fog developing after 9pm. With the strong south southeast flow comes an increase in moisture. And when you have cold temperatures in place, it doesn’t take long for those dew points to reach saturation. With the clouds in place overnight and southerly flow, lows will not be as cold as previous nights. Expect lows around the region to range from the upper 20s to low 30s.
KSNB Local4
St. Paul wrestling wins Wood River Invite
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - Wood River hosted a 16-team wrestling invitational Friday. St. Paul won the team title, while the Eagles placed fifth overall. Watch the embedded video for featured highlights of area grapplers from several different local schools. Full results can also be seen in the video.
Comments / 2