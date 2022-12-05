Read full article on original website
Related
Jackson State grads celebrate 2022 Fall Commencement
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday was a proud day for students, family and faculty as Jackson State University (JSU) hosted their 2022 Fall Commencement. Hundreds of students received their degrees during the ceremony. “I chose Jackson State because of the atmosphere, and they treat you like family here. They are willing to help you if […]
WLBT
Forest Hill teen commended for speaking up at water town hall meeting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A South Jackson teen was commended Wednesday night for speaking out about Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Corey Chapman Jr., a junior at Forest Hill High School, took the opportunity at Wednesday’s meeting to ask the mayor and recently appointed water system manager on how people could best contribute to their plans to resolve the city’s water issues.
WLBT
‘Promise made, promise kept’: Men prepare to graduate in honor of their mothers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is gearing up for its winter graduation ceremony. More than 500 students will walk across the stage to get those hard-earned degrees. This achievement is not easy, especially as we get older. But two men who are already in their careers decided to go back and finish what they started.
WLBT
Jackson Field Office of the FBI recruiting participants for the Citizens Academy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jermicha Fomby, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Field Office in Jackson, has made it his mission to bring more community engagement to the work of the agency in this state. Wednesday afternoon he talked exclusively with us about the FBI Citizens Academy, and...
WDAM-TV
Southwest Marion volunteer firefighter passes away
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A dedicated member of the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department passed away earlier this week. According to SMVFD Chief Thomas Ramos, Allen Chance passed away Wednesday around 6:04 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital. He was 50 years old. Ramos said Chance served his community on...
One student hospitalized, another in custody after stabbing in bathroom of Mississippi high school
One student is hospitalized and another is in custody Tuesday after a fight in a Mississippi high school’s bathroom ended with a stabbing. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department said the two 16-year-old girls were fighting at Mendenhall High School at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday when one of the students pulled a knife and stabbed the other student multiple times, news outlets reported.
WDAM-TV
Search for suspect in Taylorsville school threat; school remains open
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect. According to a Facebook post by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff and Taylorsville Police Department became aware of the threat on Wednesday. “On Wednesday, 12/07/22,...
WAPT
Two-day living Nativity display brings people from all over Mississippi to Byram
BYRAM, Miss. — People from all over Mississippi flocked to Byram for a living Nativity put on by Lakeshore Church. This was the 9th year for the event that spanned two days. The production was put on hold for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According...
WDAM-TV
Shooting leaves Laurel man hospitalized in critical condition
The bridge has a few noticeable sinkholes, and the city is unaware of the cause. The GeoTour is designed to bring people into the city of Hattiesburg to explore the outdoors. Grand larceny is punishable by $10,000 in fines and 5 years in prison.
WDAM-TV
Church members, co-workers remember Russell Jones
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County residents continue to mourn the loss of Russell Jones. Jones was a beloved pastor and had been serving at First Baptist Missionary Church in Heidelberg for more than a decade. “Regardless of who we get as a pastor, there could never be another...
Two injured in shooting on Sykes Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Sykes Road on Friday, December 9. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect. There’s no word on the condition of the victims at this time.
WDAM-TV
Prentiss police officer honored as a local hero
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - Prentiss Police Officer David Berry is a local hero. On Thursday, Berry was awarded the medal of valor by the City of Prentiss for his actions on Nov. 14 after responding to a fire. “I pulled up and saw flames coming from one section of the...
WDAM-TV
G.W. Carver Elementary turns into Whoville, winter wonderland
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Faculty at the G.W. Carver Elementary School created a two-part display to give their students a chance to be a part of the Christmas experience. One side is dedicated to Whoville, complete with a tree in honor of the Grinch. The other side is a winter...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect still in custody in Ohio
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel murder suspect who was arrested in Ohio is still in custody in the Buckeye State. According to Laurel Police Cheif Tommy Cox, Ronald Buckley has decided not to waive extradition from Ohio. “If a subject waives extradition, you get him pretty immediately, usually...
Girlfriend of Jones County shooting suspect arrested
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said they arrested the girlfriend of the man who is wanted in connection to a shooting near Moselle. Investigators said Tyrae Cooley, 46, was charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension. They said they discovered evidence of her involvement in helping Stephen Poole evade apprehension. Cooley is expected […]
WLBT
19-year-old shot during shooting at a bonfire in Utica
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager was shot multiple times while at a bonfire in Utica. According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to shots being fired at 25625 Highway 18 around 12 a.m. Sunday morning. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Demerius Paige, 19,...
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department asks for help searching for missing Jones Co. woman
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are looking for information on a woman who has been reported missing. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Vernice Rushing, 30, is described as a white woman, standing around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds and with short, shaved hair.
WLBT
Program manager wants to replace 100 miles of Jackson water pipeline in next five years
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 10 miles of Jackson’s aging water pipeline could be replaced beginning next summer, so says the man recently put in charge of the city’s system under a federal court order. “Ten miles doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s a big effort...
WDAM-TV
Man seriously injured after Friday evening shooting in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Indian Springs Church Road on Friday evening. According to JCSD, one man was shot in the torso and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of an apparent serious gunshot wound.
1 arrested, 1 wanted for William Carey Parkway shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested one man and are searching for another after a shooting on William Carey Parkway. The shooting happened on Tuesday, December 6 around 1:00 p.m. Police said there was only one minor injury during the shooting, which stemmed from an ongoing argument between individuals. The person who was injured […]
Comments / 8