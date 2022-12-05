MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 weather team has issued a First Alert Day for today, as a complex winter system moves into the Midwest. A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in place for most of the region through 6:00 this evening. Measurable snowfall is likely, and temperatures right around freezing will lead to travel issues, especially in the morning. Conditions will improve this afternoon as snow tapers off and pavement temperatures rise above freezing.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO