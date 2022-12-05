Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Related
nbc15.com
MGE approved to buy share of southern Wis. solar energy center
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) was approved by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to purchase more solar energy and battery storage. MGE can now purchase solar energy and battery storage from the Darien Solar Energy Center and will own 25 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and 7.5 MW of battery storage from a solar battery storage facility in Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
HOT POCKETS® made shorts with actual hot pockets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s nothing worse than biting into a cold hot pocket, especially when the wind chill is below zero, as is often the case during Midwest winters. Luckily, HOT POCKETS devised a solution that would also allow an option to those who like to wear shorts through the coldest months of the year.
nbc15.com
BBB: Average losses in puppy scams rise, cases fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A study from the Better Business Bureau reported that puppy scams are still consistently profitable for scammers. The study showed that the multi-tiered setup allows scammers to go back to a consumer several times to ask for money. So far in 2022 pet scams in North America are on the decline, but consumer losses are expected to exceed $2 million.
nbc15.com
Madison-area artists and businesses featured at Eastside Holiday Market
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There was something for everyone at the Eastside Holiday Market held in Madison this weekend. The annual market was hosted by nonprofit ‘Communication’ at Garver Feed Mill and showcased artists, businesses and performers from around Wisconsin. Organizer Sara Meredith said many of the featured...
nbc15.com
Madison to plow all streets after over 5″ of snow fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Approximately 150 vehicles are hitting the streets of Madison on Friday, working to clear the streets after more than five inches of snow fell on the city through the morning. They will be plowing all Madison streets by the end of the day, the Streets Division indicated.
nbc15.com
Two new high-profile projects announced in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Riley Construction announced Tuesday two new high-profile projects in Madison. Madison Industrial Campus at 6002 Femrite Drive and Tradesman Commerce Park at 5525 Tradesman Drive are new efforts to expand Riley Construction’s footprint in Dane County. Madison Industrial Campus is a 169,000 square-foot industrial building...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin American Red Cross workers vote to go on strike
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Workers of American Red Cross’ six Wisconsin facilities voted Monday to initiate a holiday strike. According to the Red Cross, a strike would occur if the management and union members did not form a mutually agreeable contract. The current contract expires on December 15. President...
nbc15.com
Madison homes lose power after vehicle strikes electric pole
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-vehicle crash caused several homes to lose power Friday morning in Madison. At approximately 3 a.m., Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Raymond Rd. after a vehicle struck an electric pole. Madison Gas & Electric responded to the power outages...
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT DAY TODAY - Wet, Heavy Snow Expected
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 weather team has issued a First Alert Day for today, as a complex winter system moves into the Midwest. A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in place for most of the region through 6:00 this evening. Measurable snowfall is likely, and temperatures right around freezing will lead to travel issues, especially in the morning. Conditions will improve this afternoon as snow tapers off and pavement temperatures rise above freezing.
nbc15.com
Some slick roads expected tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The snow has mostly wrapped up across southern Wisconsin, with totals ranging from 1-5 inches for most, isolated higher totals in Richland and Iowa counties. However, that doesn’t mean that the travel impact is over just yet. While plows have been working to clear the roadways...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 passes away after 8 years of duty
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol announced Friday the unexpected death of one of their own, a 9-year-old K-9. According to officials, Roni joined the State Patrol in 2014 and was assigned to the Special Operations Section out of the Northwest Region- Eau Claire Post. State Patrol said Roni...
nbc15.com
Snowy roads cause Madison parent to question why school wasn’t canceled
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison mother wondered why Madison Metropolitan School District didn’t cancel school after saying her child endured a tumultuous bus ride during the heavy snowfall on Friday. Spring Harbor Middle School parent Jennifer Talbot said Friday’s weather conditions caused her son’s bus to be 40...
nbc15.com
Flipping your internal switch: A glimpse into “More” the memoir
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new book tells the story of a man many Madisonians know and may recognize. Michael Massey is a local composer, singer, songwriter, pianist, performer and producer — he’s been spotted playing at The Ivory Room and won many Madison area music awards. But Massey is also the author of a new memoir called “More: A Memoir.”
nbc15.com
Grant Co. Sheriff: Two hospitalized after double-semi crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old Colorado man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving two semis Friday morning in the Township of Paris, Grant County Sheriff’s office said. Officials said the 39-year-old was pulling a 53-foot trailer around 6 a.m. northbound on Hwy 151...
nbc15.com
A world of flavor: Eat your way through Madison’s international culinary scene!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the holiday season, and it’s also the time when many of us spend more time sitting around the table — eating, that is. If you’re looking to expand your palette of flavors, you won’t have to travel far, though. Luckily, Madison is rich with many ethnic food restaurants with origins all over the world!
nbc15.com
Beloit Police asking for help in identifying grocery store thief
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a theft suspect Sunday. In a Facebook Post, Beloit officials said the man has been stealing from local grocery stores. Police are asking that anyone with information about the man or the thefts...
nbc15.com
BPD: Suspects claiming to work for the city help burglarize home
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is warning people about three people who robbed a home Thursday evening after posing as city workers to get in the door. According to the police department, two of the men went up to the home, in the 1100 block of Harrison Ave., around 6 p.m. They were reportedly wearing bright yellow, long-sleeved shirts, lanyards with an ID badge, and bandannas over their faces.
nbc15.com
Operation Santa program underway on behalf of the north pole
We learned it was a community request after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs. The family of Christopher Miller says not knowing where he is is the hardest part. Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together.
nbc15.com
Santa is coming to town in Sun Prairie
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning this holiday season, making it its first cross-continent tour in three years. It will make stops in south central Wisconsin this weekend. Boys & Girls Club of Dane County collecting toys for area youth, families. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A Dane County...
nbc15.com
Search continues for Madison man last seen three weeks ago
We learned it was a community request after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together. Loved ones continue search for Chris Miller. Updated: 8 hours ago. More than...
Comments / 0