ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Neymar scores for Brazil in return from injury at World Cup

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34shkB_0jYPgXGM00

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — There were no signs of the limp or the swollen ankle that had sidelined Neymar at the World Cup.

There was a goal, though.

Neymar scored from the penalty spot in the 13th minute to help Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 and advance to the quarterfinals for the eighth straight World Cup.

The forward's 76th goal moved him one shy of Pelé's all-time scoring record for Brazil's national team. Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá also scored for Brazil at Stadium 974.

Neymar hadn't played since injuring his right ankle in the team's opening match against Serbia. Brazil coach Tite had said Neymar would play from the start against South Korea depending on how he did in training on Sunday.

Neymar was substituted in the 80th and said he felt fine.

“I didn't feel anything on the ankle,” he said. “I think I played well, but there is always room for improvement."

Danilo, who also injured his ankle in Brazil’s opener, joined Neymar in the starting lineup against South Korea. He played at left back, though, because Alex Sandro remained sidelined with a hip injury. The other left back, Alex Telles, was dropped from the squad because of a knee injury sustained in Brazil’s loss to Cameroon in its last group game. Central defender Éder Militão was playing at right back.

Gabriel Jesus also was dropped from the squad because of a knee injury.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland

Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
NBC Sports

Goncalo Ramos starts for Ronaldo, nets hat trick for Portugal at World Cup

Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick as he started over Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s65-1 win over Switzerland in the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday. Ramos also had an assist and Portugal mainstays Raphael Guerreiro, Raphael Leao, and Pepe also scored in the win. Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and Joao Felix all had assists for the clinical EURO 2016 champions.
lastwordonsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped? – Portugal Predicted Lineup vs Switzerland

Portugal face a tough challenge in their upcoming game against Switzerland in their first knockout game of the Qatar World Cup 2022. See Last Word on Football’s Portugal predicted lineup for their Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal Predicted Lineup vs Switzerland. How Portugal Have Lined-up Recently. Fernando...
Boston 25 News WFXT

American team Knierim and Frazier eye Grand Prix Final gold

World champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier did nothing to harm their chances of becoming the first American pairs team to win the prestigious Grand Prix Final, turning in a brilliant short program Thursday in Turin, Italy. Knierim and Frazier trailed their biggest rivals, Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Timeline of Brittney Griner's Russian detention, from arrest to release

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has been freed from Russian imprisonment after spending 294 days behind bars on trumped up drug charges. The Biden administration secured her freedom by offering a one-for-one prisoner exchange in which Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout would be freed from prison in the U.S.
Boston 25 News WFXT

As COVID-19 becomes routine, Africa readies for next crisis

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Building on the experience of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, African countries are strengthening health systems to prepare for the next health crisis, the World Health Organization’s Africa director said Thursday. At the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, some of the...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
136K+
Followers
145K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy