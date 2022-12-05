ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Jazz' Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing headband into stands in loss to Portland

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsxHr_0jYPgVUu00

The NBA fined Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson $15,000 on Monday afternoon after he threw his headband into the stands in the final seconds of their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

The Jazz set up a play for Clarkson in the final seconds to try and tie the game up, but Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons swiped the ball away and forced a turnover — which sealed the 116-111 win for Portland.

After fouling on the other end, Clarkson was subbed out of the game and walked to the bench clearly frustrated. That’s when he ripped his headband off and tossed it into the stands behind the bench at Vivint Arena.

It’s unclear if the headband even hit anyone, but the league clearly didn’t like it. So, Clarkson was fined $15,000.

Simons put up a career-high 45 points for the Trail Blazers in the win, which snapped a three-game losing skid and a tough stretch in which they lost seven of their previous eight.

Clarkson finished the night with a team-high 24 points after shooting 10-of-26 from the field in the loss for Utah. Lauri Markkanen added 21 points and six rebounds, and Collin Sexton finished with 19 points. The Jazz, who have lost six of their last eight, will host the Golden State Warriors next on Wednesday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Russell Wilson leaves Chiefs-Broncos game after frightening blow to his head

Russell Wilson left Sunday's game against the Kanas City Chiefs after his head slammed to the turf at the end of a run. The Denver Broncos quarterback scrambled on a third-and-11 play early in the fourth quarter and broke toward the end zone after picking up a first down. He was tackled at the 2-yard line, and his head bounced off the ground at the end of the play. He remained motionless for a moment and was clearly woozy as trainers helped him to his feet.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Bruins beat Golden Knights 3-1 in battle of division leaders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored early in the third period to put Boston ahead for good, and the Bruins beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 Sunday in a matchup of division leaders. DeBrusk’s shot, which came on a terrific pass from Pavel Zacha over sliding Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez, put the Bruins in front 2-1 at 2:10 of the final period. Zacha was on the second line in place of center David Krejci, who did not play because of a lower-body injury and is expected to return Tuesday against the New York Islanders. “When I saw J.B. coming back door, (Martinez) tried to slide down, and I was able to make a play and find him there,” Zacha said. Charlie Coyle’s goal with 9:04 left extended the Bruins’ lead to 3-1.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cowboys score with less than a minute left to overcome late INT in their own red zone, escape woeful Texans

ARLINGTON, Texas — If NFL fans were looking for an ugly win on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys made sure to deliver. The Cowboys, whom Vegas projected as 17.5-point favorites per BetMGM, trailed the Houston Texas for more than 29 of the 30 minutes after halftime. Then, after a turnover-laden day, quarterback Dak Prescott directed a clinical 11-play, 98-yard drive to set up running back Ezekiel Elliott's 2-yard touchdown with 41 seconds left and escape with a 27-23 victory.
HOUSTON, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
136K+
Followers
145K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy