New York State

Pretend I’m a Tourist: I got wasted (away) at the Times Square Margaritaville

If you are wondering if there’s a 30-foot-tall replica Statue of Liberty inside the Times Square Margaritaville, holding a giant margarita glass instead of a torch, and curious if that glass illuminates every hour into a spectacular audiovisual show with animated sharks, fish, and fins all set to a Jimmy Buffett medley, you can set your worries aside: there is.
The Broadway Show Globes are back in Times Square for the holiday season

For three years now, the arrival of massive Broadway-themed snow globes smack-dab in the middle of Times Square has functioned as a sort of kick-off to the holiday season. The project was first imagined by Times Square Alliance “as a celebration of Broadway design for live theater and to encourage people visiting the [area] to see a show while here,” explains TJ Witham, vice president of communications at the Time Square Alliance. Since then, the presentation has turned into a go-to destination as the weather turns colder, with Broadway aficionados pondering about which shows should get the snow globe treatment each year.
Derek Jeter’s Waterfront Castle in New York Spent 4 Years on the Market. Now It’s Heading to Auction.

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter’s waterfront estate is heading to the auction block. The four-acre Tiedemann Castle property is still looking for a new owner after spending four years on and off the market. Located roughly one hour outside Midtown Manhattan by car, the estate is ideal for owners who want to feel like Yankee royalty, with a 9,000-square-foot main residence that houses a staggering 24 rooms. If you’re still looking for space to stretch, the 2,000-square-foot lakefront guest house with a baseball-diamond-shaped infinity pool should do the trick. The castle was first listed for $14.75 million back in June...
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?

This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.

The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
Woman claims she pays just $350 in rent for New York apartment

A New York woman has revealed that she pays $350 a month for her downtown Manhattan apartment after having lived in the building since childhood. Food industry worker Akasha was visited by YouTuber Caleb Simpson in her large rent-controlled studio apartment. Akasha’s aunt and uncle lived in the home before her, and she lived on the same floor when she grew up. “We moved here in the early ‘90s. We moved across the hall, and my aunt moved here, and she lived here for two decades,” she said in the video. Akasha moved into the home when they moved...
Black Woman From Canada Accepted Into Jay-Z’s Roc Nation School at LIU With $40,000 Scholarship

Canadian native Samantha Samaka has been awarded a scholarship of $40,000 to attend Long Island University for four years thanks to Jay-Z. As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation partnered with LIU to open the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment based in Brooklyn, New York, for students to pursue undergraduate degree programs in music technology, entrepreneurship, sports management, and more.
Help iconic New Yorker Ray Alvarez of Ray's Candy Store celebrate his 90th birthday

Two years ago, New Yorkers wished legendary figure Ray Alvarez, the owner of downtown institution Ray's Candy Store, a happy 88th birthday with a special video. This year, though, the urgency to celebrate Alvarez has kicked up a notch: not only is the store proprietor turning 90 years old, but he's in peril of losing the shop that he's been manning for nearly 50 years—a fact that doesn't shock us given the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current levels of inflation.
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

