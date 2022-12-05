Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z Joins Investors Looking To Open Casino In NYC’s Times Square
Jay-Z is interested in opening a casino in New York City’s Times Square. Jay-Z has joined a group of investors hoping to open a full casino in New York City’s Times Square. Caesars Palace Times Square would be the name of the potential space. The legendary rapper has...
Pretend I’m a Tourist: I got wasted (away) at the Times Square Margaritaville
If you are wondering if there’s a 30-foot-tall replica Statue of Liberty inside the Times Square Margaritaville, holding a giant margarita glass instead of a torch, and curious if that glass illuminates every hour into a spectacular audiovisual show with animated sharks, fish, and fins all set to a Jimmy Buffett medley, you can set your worries aside: there is.
The Broadway Show Globes are back in Times Square for the holiday season
For three years now, the arrival of massive Broadway-themed snow globes smack-dab in the middle of Times Square has functioned as a sort of kick-off to the holiday season. The project was first imagined by Times Square Alliance “as a celebration of Broadway design for live theater and to encourage people visiting the [area] to see a show while here,” explains TJ Witham, vice president of communications at the Time Square Alliance. Since then, the presentation has turned into a go-to destination as the weather turns colder, with Broadway aficionados pondering about which shows should get the snow globe treatment each year.
Iconic comedy club Carolines on Broadway will officially close before 2023
We're sadly reporting that legendy Times Square comedy club Carolines on Broadway, which has been in operation for 40 years, will close to the public before the end of the year. The announcement was just made public on Carolines' official Instagram account. "After 30 wonderful years at our location in...
The richest woman in New York is giving away millions
I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about Julia Koch- the richest woman in New York.
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving Child
Adult-themed barber shop in NY has shut down.Photo by(@snoopdogg/Instagram) The Dominican hair salon in West Harlem, New York that caught attention for its questionable advertising technique – see photo – has since closed. Los Muchachos Santana was originally located on Amsterdam Ave and West 108.
Jeffrey Epstein's unsold former New Mexico ranch is no longer the most expensive home in the state after nearly $10 million price reduction
The disgraced late financier's Zorro Ranch just got a huge price reduction after sitting on the market unsold for more than a year.
Derek Jeter’s Waterfront Castle in New York Spent 4 Years on the Market. Now It’s Heading to Auction.
Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter’s waterfront estate is heading to the auction block. The four-acre Tiedemann Castle property is still looking for a new owner after spending four years on and off the market. Located roughly one hour outside Midtown Manhattan by car, the estate is ideal for owners who want to feel like Yankee royalty, with a 9,000-square-foot main residence that houses a staggering 24 rooms. If you’re still looking for space to stretch, the 2,000-square-foot lakefront guest house with a baseball-diamond-shaped infinity pool should do the trick. The castle was first listed for $14.75 million back in June...
Brooklyn man claims landlord is trying to push him out of his $450 apartment with live chickens running in yard and green liquid seeping from the ceiling
Francis Roberts says he's suffered "heartless" harassment by his landlord in an effort to force him out of his rent-stabilized Brooklyn apartment.
Elon Musk says free employee lunches at Twitter HQ were costing more than $400 per meal because 'almost no one' was in the office
Elon Musk said Sunday that free staff lunches at Twitter HQ were costing more than $400 per meal. He said badge-in records at the San Francisco office showed average occupancy below 10%. A former Twitter employee said spend on breakfast and lunch was $20-25 per person. Elon Musk said Sunday...
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
cruisefever.net
World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.
The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
musictimes.com
Jay-Z Net Worth: Billionaire Status in Danger? Rapper Faces $2 Billion Lawsuit after Bacardi Rejects Buyout Offer
Jay-Z and Bacardi partnered up for cognac D'Usse back in 2012, but it appears that the partnership has now soured, and allegations have been thrown around. As per recent developments in Jay-Z and Bacardi's feud, the rapper offered to buy out the liquor company for $1.5 billion, but his offer was rejected-which has caused him to raise an eyebrow.
1st snow of season could unfold in New York City, coastal Northeast
Those hoping for some holiday cheer in the form of snow may not have to wait much longer in portions of the Northeast, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Residents in locations near the Atlantic coast will likely receive their first snowflakes and perhaps the first accumulating snow of the season this weekend.
Woman claims she pays just $350 in rent for New York apartment
A New York woman has revealed that she pays $350 a month for her downtown Manhattan apartment after having lived in the building since childhood. Food industry worker Akasha was visited by YouTuber Caleb Simpson in her large rent-controlled studio apartment. Akasha’s aunt and uncle lived in the home before her, and she lived on the same floor when she grew up. “We moved here in the early ‘90s. We moved across the hall, and my aunt moved here, and she lived here for two decades,” she said in the video. Akasha moved into the home when they moved...
Black Woman From Canada Accepted Into Jay-Z’s Roc Nation School at LIU With $40,000 Scholarship
Canadian native Samantha Samaka has been awarded a scholarship of $40,000 to attend Long Island University for four years thanks to Jay-Z. As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation partnered with LIU to open the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment based in Brooklyn, New York, for students to pursue undergraduate degree programs in music technology, entrepreneurship, sports management, and more.
Billionaire CEO Shuts Down Disney World For Employee Party, Pays For 10,000 Employees
Citadel employees were in for the trip of their lifetime when CEO Ken Griffin planned quite the celebration.
Help iconic New Yorker Ray Alvarez of Ray's Candy Store celebrate his 90th birthday
Two years ago, New Yorkers wished legendary figure Ray Alvarez, the owner of downtown institution Ray's Candy Store, a happy 88th birthday with a special video. This year, though, the urgency to celebrate Alvarez has kicked up a notch: not only is the store proprietor turning 90 years old, but he's in peril of losing the shop that he's been manning for nearly 50 years—a fact that doesn't shock us given the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current levels of inflation.
