It's a historic first for Hallmark. Each year, the holiday movie giant releases a plethora of original Christmas movies to help people get in the spirit. This year, The Holiday Sitter is the first of their Christmas originals to be centered around a gay couple. The plot revolves around Sam, a workaholic who gets stuck taking care of his niece and nephew. Unable to balance his work and caring for children, he hires a sitter but gets more than he wished for when the two fall in love. Where was this historic first filmed?

