‘Million Dollar Listing L.A.’ Star Josh Flagg Is Ready to Marry His Much Younger Boyfriend
Real estate powerhouse and reality star Josh Flagg knows his way around a decadent mansion. For 14 seasons, fans have watched the Los Angeles native sell luxury homes on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. But while Josh sold mansions to A-listers like Adam Levine, Shonda Rhimes, and Steve Aoki, fans have become even more interested in his personal life.
Will There Be a Season 18 of 'Sister Wives' — or Is the TLC Series Facing Cancelation?
TLC viewers were first introduced to Kody Brown and his wives (at the time), Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, when Sister Wives premiered in 2010. Since then, fans have watched as the polygamous family raised 18 kids and navigated the logistics of one man spreading his time across not one, but four wives. It's been a rollercoaster ride, for sure — especially in the time since Christine decided to divorce Kody. But viewers can't seem to get enough of the drama.
Paul Greene aka the "King of Christmas" Talks Hardest Part of Filming Holiday Movies (EXCLUSIVE)
Yes, it's officially that time of year. The holiday season is here, which means people everywhere are sipping hot cocoa and binge-watching their all-time favorite Christmas movies. And while enjoying your holiday-themed rom-com by the fire, fans may recognize one familiar face on the TV screen — actor, Paul Greene.
Of Course Brittan Byrd From 'Too Hot to Handle' Is a Professional Model
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episodes 1-5 of Too Hot to Handle on Netflix. Feeling a bit frosty this holiday season? Warm up with Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle. For anyone unfamiliar with the concept of the show (or just in need of reality...
You Know HGTV's Christina Hall Has to Have a Nice Pad — Where Does She Live?
When it comes to flipping houses that used to be flops, HGTV's Christina Hall has been flipping out for nearly a decade. Now that Flip or Flop is done and we'll have to rely on reruns, she has moved on to two new shows. Both Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country give viewers the opportunity to watch Christina renovate and redesign her own homes.
Jax Is Dating the Love of Her Life and It's Beyond Adorable
Musician Jackie "Jax" Miskanic has to be one of the most hilarious and real celebrities on social media. The American Idol alum also sings a tune you’ll hear on the radio soon in all likelihood, and not be able to get out of your head. Yes, it’s “Victoria’s Secret” we speak of. Respect, but it’s an earworm to be sure!
Liza Lapira Talks Filming 'Must Love Christmas,' Representation in Holiday Movies, and More (EXCLUSIVE)
Those searching for the Christmas spirit can find it in the fictional small town of Cranberry Falls, N.Y.— which serves as the backdrop for Liza Lapira’s new made-for-TV holiday movie, Must Love Christmas. In it, viewers see a down-on-her-luck romance novelist learn the meaning of true love. Although...
Morgan Wallen Goes Through a Rough Breakup on "Days That End In Why"
When discussing majorly impactful young country stars at the moment, one cannot go without mentioning Morgan Wallen. Past controversy aside, it's hard to deny the impact that the former The Voice competitor is currently having on the genre, bringing in millions of new fans with his catchy tunes and charismatic stage presence.
A Workaholic Hires a Sitter and Finds Romance in 'The Holiday Sitter' — Where Was It Filmed?
It's a historic first for Hallmark. Each year, the holiday movie giant releases a plethora of original Christmas movies to help people get in the spirit. This year, The Holiday Sitter is the first of their Christmas originals to be centered around a gay couple. The plot revolves around Sam, a workaholic who gets stuck taking care of his niece and nephew. Unable to balance his work and caring for children, he hires a sitter but gets more than he wished for when the two fall in love. Where was this historic first filmed?
Where Was the New Christmas Movie 'Single and Ready to Jingle' Filmed?
The new Christmas Rom-Com, Single and Ready to Jingle, features a woman named Emma, a toy-store tycoon that wants nothing more than to have a 'Holiday-free' Christmas. Unfortunately for her, Her Grinchy plan is disrupted by the arrival of her 'Cindy Lou Who' counterpart, a Christmas-loving man named Connor. It's a tale as old as time, where the Scrooge character learns how to love again and put away their greed in exchange for the Christmas spirit. The location is a beautiful town covered in snow, but where exactly was Single and Ready to Jingle filmed?
'One Tree Hill' Star Bevin Prince Lost Her Husband to a Lightning Strike
Five months after One Tree Hill star Bevin Prince lost her husband William Friend to a lightning strike, she's finally started to discuss the loss and what happened in the moments leading up to his death. In an interview with Good Morning America, Bevin talked about her memories of that day and explained what her husband had said in the moments just before he was killed.
'Fire Country's Fall Finale Means the CBS Drama Is on Hiatus for a Little While
It always feels a little dangerous to take a gamble on a new network drama during the premiere season, which is typically in September or October. But if you've watched the CBS drama Fire Country during its first season, you can see that the show is a hit among its millions of viewers. The only downside is that, after its Dec. 9 episode, it's going on hiatus.
Hallmark's Bonkers Holiday Flick 'The Most Colorful Time of the Year' Was Filmed up North
Though the quintessential holiday film genre has seen a slew of bizarre plots over the years — e.g. The Grinch, Gremlins (yes, it's a Christmas movie), and Anna and the Apocalypse — we're just going to be frank with you; there's no way to prepare you for the premise of Hallmark's newest holiday flick. It may not be as freaky as our aforementioned examples, but The Most Colorful Time of the Year will surely take you on a wildly cheesy ride.
