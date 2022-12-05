Read full article on original website
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday. The Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 2 o’clock this morning. Officials say...
Bicycle Coalition of Maine addresses pedestrian safety following fatal incidents
Maine (WABI) - Experts are asking drivers to be alert and watch out for people on the roads. This, after three people were killed in less than a week while walking on Maine roads. Two pedestrians were killed in separate incidents on Wednesday, one in Lewiston, the other in Hancock.
Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WMTW) - The body of a missing Saint George woman was found by a Maine Game Warden and search team Friday morning. Authorities say 71-year-old Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove, off States Point Road. Laporte’s body...
Grand opening for Bangor Area Transit Center
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to open the new Bangor Area Transit Center in Pickering Square. A moment that’s been years in the making. “Many sleepless nights. That’s what’s gone into it. But to a lot of people, this is a village project. It takes a village to do this,” said Bus Superintendent Laurie Linscott.
Wreaths Across America convoy stops in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - It was a flurry of snowflakes and Veteran support today in Ellsworth, as Wreaths Across America made a stop on their trek. Local supporters, first responders, and Members of various Veteran and Patriotic groups braved the cold to support the convoy. WAA’s annual “Escort to Arlington”...
Orono State Farm spreads holiday cheer to community
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - While you might think of State Farm as a large company, Orono agent Kylie Bean, is making sure her connection to her local community is known. And what better way to do that than throw a free Christmas party?. With hot coffee and cocoa, desserts, and...
Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
Maine Rural Water Association votes on state’s best tasting water
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Rural Water Association held the best tasting water contest in Rockport this week. The two categories were water with a disinfectant, like chlorine, and water without a disinfectant. Bangor Water District won the best water in the disinfectant category and Skyline Mobile Home Park...
Local Maine authors greet readers in Bangor Area Maine Authors’ Winter Book Fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Unitarian Church in downtown Bangor hosted a meet and greet with 24 different authors Saturday. It was a packed house as authors across several different genres greeted their readers Saturday afternoon. But the one thing that all of these authors have in common is that...
Salvation Army out in Bangor for Red Kettle Challenge
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Salvation Army was out in Bangor on Friday joining a national effort to raise $1.5 million in 4 hours. Outside of Walmart, bell ringers were seeking donations for the Red Kettle Challenge. Major William Thompson says they’ve seen a challenge evolve from many people going...
Two vintage stores bring old treasures and new business to downtown Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When it comes to fashion -- vintage is always in style. Two new downtown Bangor businesses are taking what was old and breathing new life into that. “I do believe that we’re stronger together in downtown Bangor,” said Cara. The idea of together meets...
Old Town YMCA & Old Town High School Seniors team up for Polar Express experience
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - It was quite an adventure for children in Old Town who got to board the Polar Express Saturday night. Their journey began at the Old Town YMCA where they could enjoy several different activities. “I am having so much fun because you get to see...
Northern Light Cancer Care facing staffing shortages, unable to accept some new referrals, for now
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - There’s a growing shortage of oncologists in the U.S. amid the demand for cancer treatment. The American Society of Clinical Oncology is projecting a shortage of more than 2,200 oncologists by 2025. That is affecting one of the biggest cancer care centers in Maine. Earlier...
Fundraiser helping lower income older adults and their pets
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fundraiser helping lower income older adults and their pets. The Bangor Police Department is once again teaming up with Eastern Area Agency on Aging to help the Furry Friends Food Bank. They will be at the Shaw’s in Bangor on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon....
Beers With Santa provides fun for the whole family
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Who says Santa is only for kids?. Orono Brewing Company hosted Beers With Santa Sunday at their Orono location. Offerings included free cookies and cocoa, photo-ops with Santa, and $5 pints for parents -- providing entertainment for the *whole* family. Not only that, but OBC was...
Wabanaki Winter Market celebrates 20th year in Orono
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Wabanaki Winter Market returned for their 20th year at the Hudson Museum in Orono Saturday. The event, hosted by the Maine Indian Basketmakers Alliance, aims to support and promote the art and traditions of the Wabanaki community here in New England. There were many different...
“Encanto” star Adassa visits Bangor Toy-Con
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We don’t talk about Bruno - but we love to talk about Bangor. Encanto star Adassa was a special guest of the Bangor Comic and Toy-Con, signing autographs and chatting with fans about her role as Dolores in the Oscar-winning animated film. Tom Krosnowski sat...
Skate with the Bears returns to the Alfond
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The crowd at the Alfond had a lot to be happy about Saturday night. And it wasn’t just because of a Black Bear win... Following Maine’s 3-0 victory over Canisius College it was time for the return of a beloved tradition. The women and...
Annual Christmas party in Brewer spreads good cheer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - It may not be Christmas yet, but Santa is already starting to make an appearance... A free Christmas party in Brewer Saturday invited families to come for cookies, hot cocoa, and good cheer!. Activities available for children included arts and crafts, writing letters to the North...
Sunny, Breezy & Chilly This Afternoon
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong high pressure to our north will provide us with a beautiful December day today. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and more seasonable temperatures with highs in the 30s today. The pressure gradient between the strong high to our north and low pressure located south of Nova Scotia will remain tight across the state today which will lead to a gusty northerly wind with gusts to around 30-35 MPH at times. This will make temperatures feel like it’s in the 20s at times. We’ll have clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows dropping to the teens to low 20s. The northerly wind will remain gusty tonight, producing wind chills in the single numbers and teens at times.
