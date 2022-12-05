Read full article on original website
Additional HPAI cases confirmed in Iowa
Two new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been confirmed in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the virus was found in commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee and Buena Vista counties. Six commercial turkey sites in the state have had positive cases this month. State...
Ohio Farm Bureau recognizes its grassroots membership
Ohio Farm Bureau is recognizing the accomplishments of its members during the organization’s 104th Annual Meeting. Fourteen counties from Ohio have received American Farm Bureau County Activities of Excellence Awards, meant to honor unique, local, and volunteer-driven programs. Ohio Farm Bureau President Bill Patterson says a lot of the...
South Dakota wants dicamba label updates
South Dakota farmers could see an earlier dicamba application cutoff date next year. The South Dakota Ag and Natural Resources Department has sent a request to EPA to move the final application deadline from June 30 to June 20. The department says the new cutoff date is being proposed because of planting dates and a review of historic dicamba related incidents. EPA’s review process is expected to take several weeks.
Iowa reports new HPAI case
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza. State Ag Secretary Mike Naig says the affected site is a commercial turkey flock in Sac County. This is the 27th confirmed case of HPAI in the state this year, and the 8th this fall.
Water supply in Kansas is dwindling and the race to save it before it runs out
Producers and lawmakers in a Midwestern state say their state’s water supply is in dire need of a solution before it runs dry. Several multi-year droughts in the last 20 years have depleted the Ogallala Aquifer, but Northeast Kansas cattle rancher Phillip Perry tells Brownfield many producers are trying to conserve water. “Those guys in the cattle feeding area have it figured out and capturing that resource rather than letting it escape.”
Minnesota Beef Checkoff targets consumers, research, and exports
The CEO of the Minnesota Beef Council says Checkoff dollars are hard at work. Kelly Schmidt says the goal of the Council is simple. “We’re trying to grow demand for beef. That’s a simple statement, but there’s a lot that goes on there.”. Speaking to Brownfield at...
Avian influenza continues to hit backyard MO flocks
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza continues to affect backyard poultry flocks in Missouri. There have been two new cases reported in December: a mixed flock in Harrison County and a chicken flock in Dade County. Ag Director Chris Chinn says there’s outreach and education happening in those areas of the state.
More turkey farms with avian influenza in South Dakota
Commercial turkey farms continue to get hit by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in South Dakota. State veterinarian Beth Thompson says the virus is being introduced to commercial flocks independently. “We’re finding minimal farm-to-farm spread. Research out of Minnesota shows the possibility of dust when farms are being worked. There’s always...
Renewal season at 40 Square
Amanda Beavens with 40 Square, a healthcare cooperative for farmers and agribusinesses in Minnesota, says renewal season is winding down. But she tells Brownfield new members can still join anytime and says the co-op offers a variety of health plans. …
