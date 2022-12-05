Producers and lawmakers in a Midwestern state say their state’s water supply is in dire need of a solution before it runs dry. Several multi-year droughts in the last 20 years have depleted the Ogallala Aquifer, but Northeast Kansas cattle rancher Phillip Perry tells Brownfield many producers are trying to conserve water. “Those guys in the cattle feeding area have it figured out and capturing that resource rather than letting it escape.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO