Syracuse, NY

American Red Cross to host Real Heroes event

By Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 6 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross is hosting “American Red Cross Real Heroes” on Wednesday, December 7 to honor heroes in the Central New York Community.

The event starts at 12:00 p.m. in the Finger Lakes Ballroom at the Syracuse Marriott Downtown on 100 E Onondaga Street in Syracuse.

The event pays tribute to individuals and community organizations who have demonstrated acts of heroism, courage, kindness, and unselfish character.

Event ticket prices include $50 for an individual ticket and $80 for a couple ticket. Tickets can be purchased online under “Sponsorship Opportunities and Event Tickets” on American Red Cross’ Real Heros page.

The following “heroes” will be presented at the event.

2022 American Red Cross Real Heroes

Community Impact Hero Award: Jan Maloff

Jan Maloff of Syracuse will be honored for his work on the CNY Family Bike Giveaway Foundation, which refurbishes used bicycles and provides them to children and adults in the community.

Blood Services Hero Award: Robert Bishop

Robert Bishop of New Woodstock will be honored for his extraordinary efforts to help amplify the message about the importance of donating blood and holding annual blood drives.

Disaster Services Hero Award: John B. Miller Jr.

John B. Miller Jr. of Ogdensburg will be honored for his leadership and extraordinary efforts in responding to a 100-unit apartment complex fire that displaced 87 residents and providing relief and aid.

Military Hero Award: Honor Flight Syracuse

Honor Flight Syracuse will be honored for their decade of extraordinary work honoring America’s veterans by transporting them to Washington, D.C. to visit the national memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

Adult Good Samaritan Award: Dannielle Binns

Dannielle Binns of Camillus will be honored for her quick thinking and assertive response that saved the life of a choking child at a local restaurant.

Youth Good Samaritan Award: Brett Saunders

Brett Saunders of Little Falls will be honored for his selfless campaign to make homes in Herkimer County safer after losing a friend to a home fire in January 2019 by starting the Brett Saunders Fire Safety program.

Emergency Services Hero Award: David Hanson

David Hanson of West Monroe will be honored for his incredible leadership with West Monroe Volunteer Fire Department for more than 40 years and actions that have saved lives.

Proceeds support Red Cross programs and services such as Disaster Relief; Service to the Armed Forces; and Preparedness and Health & Safety Training. The Central and Northern New York Chapter serves communities in Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties.

For more information, visit redcross.org/cnnyrealheroes .

