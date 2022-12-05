There weren't enough uncounted votes in Republican-leaning areas for GOP challenger Herschel Walker to make up his runoff election night gap with incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.That's what led The Associated Press to call the race for Warnock late Tuesday.The vast majority of the uncounted votes rested in Democratic strongholds, meaning that Walker wouldn't be able to amass the votes needed to overtake the incumbent.Voting in the runoff began just weeks after the Nov. 8 general election, when neither Warnock and Walker was able to win more than 50% of votes cast.They were the top two finishers in that contest,...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO