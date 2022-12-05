ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOLD: The Wichita Wind Surge

By Wil Day
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CeNiL_0jYPftS100

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge has been sold.

The organization announced that they have entered into an agreement with Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) to purchase the team. DBH already owns several minor league teams affiliated with major league baseball.

The Wind Surge will remain a AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The transaction will include approval of the transfer of the Riverfront Stadium Facility Use and Management Agreement to DBH.

“On behalf of the Club’s owners and in memory of my husband Lou, who championed a vision of the Wind Surge and the stadium, we thank the city of Wichita for its support and passion over the past four years,” says Jane Schwechheimer, General Partner of the Wichita Wind Surge in a news release. “The Wind Surge are in great hands with the DBH team. We are confident in the DBH team’s continued commitment to Wichita and to fulfilling Lou’s legacy of maximizing what Riverfront Stadium can mean for the community for generations to come.”

Wichita Wind Surge: No season tickets, starts new plans

“DBH is thrilled to continue building and enriching the meaningful connection between the Wind Surge and the Wichita community,” said Pat Battle, Executive Chairman of Diamond Baseball Holdings.

“By elevating the experience that fans know and love, and by further activating other events at Riverfront Stadium to provide opportunities to engage the city and drive additional value for fans, players, and local businesses, we are excited to deepen the Wind Surge commitment to Wichita,” said Peter Freund, CEO of Diamond Baseball Holdings.

“We believe that being owned by a larger organization with significant experience and success in minor league team management and investment will allow the stadium to better attract more events to the stadium and be a dynamic change for the Wind Surge,” said Megan Lovely, Communications Manager for the City of Wichita.

The sale is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The sale is expected to be completed by the end of the year.



