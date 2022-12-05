Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
KOCO
Firefighters knock down fire at home on west side of OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters knocked down flames at a house on the west side of Oklahoma City. Sadly, two pets did not survive. Firefighters said no one was home when the fire started. "When we arrived on scene, unfortunately, the house was very well involved with fire," said Capt....
KOCO
Neighbors work to help Oklahoma City family whose home was damaged in fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors are working to help an Oklahoma City family whose home was damaged in a fire. From clothing to a cage for the family pet, people in the community are providing but they said they still need more help. The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to...
KOCO
2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes
Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
KOCO
Two people taken to hospital after Bricktown shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting in Bricktown around 10 p.m. Saturday. Two people were shot near Oklahoma and Reno avenues, said Oklahoma City police. Both people were transported to a hospital. It was unclear Saturday night what led to the shooting or how severe...
KOCO
Investigation underway after three SNU school buses catch on fire
BETHANY, Okla. — The Bethany Police Department said an investigation is underway after a fire broke out at the Southern Nazarene University campus Friday morning. Smoke rolled from three university school buses behind the Sawyer Center on the campus. The Bethany Fire Department said no structures were involved in the fire.
One person dead and another hurt in car accident in Bethany
Bethany Police Department say two people were hit in an auto-pedestrian accident near NW 21st & N. Rockwell.
Rollover collision on I-44 Westbound has both lanes blocked
Troopers are on scene with a rollover collision on I-44 westbound at MM146 in Oklahoma County.
Two people shot during altercation in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- OKCPD reported a Bricktown shooting near Wanda Jackson Way and Reno Ave. Two people were shot and transported to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries are currently unknown. OKCPD stated the shooting stemmed from a possible group disturbance leading to weapons being drawn. The scene of the shooting is still under […]
okcfox.com
Person shot in northeast Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery shooting in northeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred near Northeast 11th and Wisconsin Ave at around 2:05 p.m. Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital.
KOCO
Barriers help prevent trash, pollution from getting into Oklahoma waterways
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you get a good look at the Oklahoma River, it usually looks pretty clean. And that's not by accident. Floating trash barriers are in place to catch pollution before it gets into the main waterway. "You'll see anything from Styrofoam cups to coolers, to logs,...
KOCO
Owner of popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, dies
OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, has died. Jeff Rogers owned several businesses in Oklahoma City and Edmond. On Thursday, KOCO 5 reported those restaurants had been shut down. Court documents said Rogers failed to pay rent dating back to January 2021....
KOCO
Person shot in attempted robbery in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in an attempted robbery in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene in northeast Oklahoma City where a person had been shot in an attempted robbery. Officials said a person fired a gun and shot another person in the head.
KOCO
WATCH: Viewer video shows Southern Nazarene University school buses engulfed in flames
BETHANY, Okla. — Three school buses caught fire early Friday morning outside the Sawyer Center at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany. A viewer captured the moments while the buses were engulfed in flames. You can see the fire shoot up several feet above the buses and black smoke filling the air.
KOCO
Investigation underway after crash in northwest Oklahoma City leaves one dead
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash after a vehicle flipped over into someone's front yard in Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that two pickup trucks were driving west on Northwest 63rd Street near North College Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Monday when one of the vehicles flipped.
KOCO
Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
KOCO
Mental health advocate, cookie shop owner found dead in Cleveland County Jail
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A mental health advocate and local cookie shop owner was found dead in her cell at the Cleveland County Jail. KOCO 5 spoke with friends who said her shocking death isn’t adding up. A memorial has grown for a well-known business owner who was lovingly known as the “Cookie Queen,” who died at the Cleveland County Jail.
OSHA: Contractor failed to test oxygen level in deadly accident
An Arkansas construction contractor has been fined thousands of dollars following the deaths of two workers in Edmond earlier this year.
KOCO
Shuttered Cowboy Ranch owner dies Friday, attorney says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown bar Cowboy Ranch died Friday morning, according to his attorney. Jeff Rogers, whose bar closed Thursday, died of natural causes, according to attorney Elaine Dowling. Cowboy Ranch's closure added to a list of shuttered restaurants owned by Rogers, including Bricktown's...
KOCO
Deadly crash in Oklahoma City determined to be result of street racing
OKLAHOMA CITY — A deadly crash in Oklahoma City was determined to be a result of street racing. Incidents like the one that occurred on Northwest 63rd Street between McArthur Boulevard and Rockwell Avenue show the dangers. "Anytime you’re driving that fast it can certainly turn out treacherous," said...
Comments / 0