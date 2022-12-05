Read full article on original website
Atlanta Fire Station No. 16 celebrates the 52nd annual toy drive for community
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was nothing short of a good time at Atlanta Fire Station No. 16 on Saturday. People lined up to be a part of the 52-year tradition of bringing in the holidays with a bang. “I came out here today to let my kids...
Holiday lights contest winner in metro Atlanta to receive $1K
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - ‘Tis the season for Cindy Gebhardt to set up the holiday lights, and for her, the more the merrier. “I don’t know how many lights, but it takes me about four days probably,” Gebhardt said. She started the tradition about two...
Annual Christmas tree lighting event held in Stonecrest
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual Christmas tree lighting event was held on Saturday in Stonecrest. Attendees enjoyed family-fun activities and more. City officials hope to transform the area around the tree into a winter wonderland that comes complete with artificial snow, a nutcracker performance, and a gingerbread house.
New playground installed at Salem Park in Stonecrest
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the installation of a new playground at Salem Park in Stonecrest on Friday. It is a welcomed sight for nearby residents and students who go to Salem Middle School across the street. “We have been working all year...
Fire at a DeKalb County home displaces eight people
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at a DeKalb County home displaced eight people on Sunday afternoon. DeKalb County fire and emergency services responded to a house fire at 5308 Olde St. around 1:27 p.m., according to officials. Crews arrived on the scene to heavy flames and smoke...
Volunteers provide free dental care for metro Atlanta children
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some metro Atlanta dentists and hygienists teamed up Friday to provide complimentary dental care for 200 local students, some of who’ve never been to a dentist. The Gateway Center Arena in College Park served as the setting for the services, providing a...
GA police officer cycling 1K miles to help human trafficking victims
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Their freedom is our fuel,” that is the motto that is keeping a Sandy Springs police officer pushing through a 1,000-mile adventure on his bike. He started in Austin, Texas, and just crossed the Georgia state line this afternoon. Officer Janssen Redcay...
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program big toy reveal
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Salvation Army had a big toy reveal at their warehouse in DeKalb County. Major Stacie Mcwilliams, Salvation Army area commander, talked about all the donations and volunteers that made it possible. The Angel Tree program allows communities to help individuals in need.
Festive event leads to parking fiasco for some Randall Mill residents
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is looking into complaints from people living in one Buckhead neighborhood. They say a festive holiday event has turned their street into a parking lot. “It just happened one day that the cars started coming,” said Randall Mill resident, Bob Irvin....
Historical house in Decatur gets new name amid ties to the Confederacy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A house in Decatur with more than 170 years of Georgia history has a new name as of this week. The house was originally named after a woman known as a hero of the confederacy. Now a professional women’s group, the Junior League of...
Restaurant Report Card: Green Olive fails with 65; Bangkok Thyme receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth, there is trouble brewing at a Mediterranean restaurant in Gwinnett County. Green Olive failed with 65 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says tzatziki sauce, mango yogurt, and garlic sauce were at unsafe temperatures....
Roswell swears in 21 fire captains as department shifts to full-time model
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, the City of Roswell swore in twenty-one full-time fire captains to serve its seven fire stations. “We put a lot of care into selecting the 21 and making sure they were going to be the foundational step for the future of the Roswell Fire Department,” said Fire Chief Joe Pennino.
Emory Healthcare maternity nurses apparently fired because of viral TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It appears that a handful of nurses employed by Emory Healthcare in Atlanta are out of a job after a TikTok video went viral. In the video, four nurses take turns describing their various “icks” or pet peeves that come up when dealing with patients and their families.
Salvation Army toy reveal
Large 250-year-old tree falls on home in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large 250-year-old tree toppled onto a home in Toco Hills Friday morning. “I heard a rumble, then I heard a crash, and the alarms went off in my house,” said Michael, who’s owned the home since 2003. It happened around...
FIRST ALERT | Cold, wet weather is in Sunday’s forecast!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The lull in wet weather comes to an end tonight and early Sunday morning as a wave of rain builds southward through North Georgia. Keep a casual eye on the forecast in the First Alert Weather App if you’re out and about this evening.
Sophomores set sights on changing student worker minimum wage across Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University System of Georgia offers student work opportunities at 26 public colleges and universities but allows each school to decide how much to compensate their workers. “The University System of Georgia’s commitment to student employment provides students with financial support in pursuit of...
Jim Ellis Automotive Group founder dies at 90
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Atlanta is mourning the loss of a well-known car dealership owner. James “Jim” Wesley Ellis Jr., founder of Jim Ellis Automotive Group in Atlanta died Friday at 90, according to family. “Mr. Ellis was known for his generosity, his...
Pastor Jamal Bryant wants to use cannabis business to bring Black men to his church
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta is going viral again for an interesting idea on how to get Black men who smoke “weed” interested in his church. During an interview with “The Cool Soror Podcast w/Rashan Ali,” Pastor...
First Alert Forecast | Rain, gradually, comes to an end this evening
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Widespread rain has soaked much of North Georgia and Metro Atlanta this afternoon. Rain, gradually, shifts southward through the early evening hours. Temperatures remained nearly steady under thick clouds and persistent rain. Temperatures peaked in the low to mid-50s across Metro Atlanta; cooler northeast...
