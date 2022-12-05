Read full article on original website
News 12
Montclair homeowner who had luxury cars stolen says he believes he was targeted
A Montclair homeowner who had thieves steal two of his luxury cars says that he believes he was targeted. The homeowner tells News 12 New Jersey that it is possible that he was followed or that a GPS tracker was placed on one of the vehicles when it was parked somewhere.
Service dog back home in NYC after swimming across Hudson River to NJ
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — It was homeward bound on Tuesday for Bear the dog, who swam across the Hudson River from Manhattan to New Jersey. Bear, a 6-month-old service dog for Ellen Wolpin’s son, went missing Saturday afternoon. He slipped out of his collar and ran about 20 blocks before getting into the […]
45 puppies, dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in 1-bedroom NYC home: officials
A Queens man was hit with animal cruelty charges Tuesday for allegedly keeping dozens of abused, filthy and malnourished dogs and puppies in his home without proper care. Fred Thomson, 69, was busted and arraigned on a 90-count complaint Tuesday — 45 counts of “failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal” and 45 counts of “overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals/failing to provide sustenance,” a release from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Heart-wrenching video provided to The Post Tuesday shows the 45 pups — some of them shivering — being cared for at a shelter, officials...
Mom, son lured estranged father to NJ town to steal his car
A 55-year-old woman who was upset with her divorce settlement has been arrested — along with her 20-year-old son — after they allegedly lured her estranged husband (and the son’s dad) to a Bergen County parking lot.
D-I-V-O-WTF? Man Jumps On Hood Of Car Driven By Estranged Wife Outside Route 17 Starbucks
Talk about an ugly separation: Anyone watching what became a bizarre mid-morning scene outside a Route 17 Starbucks had to be shaking their heads. As police told it: A man jumped on the hood of his sedan in an effort to stop his estranged wife and their son from stealing it as countless java junkies and bemused motorists looked on.
News 12
Police: Thieves steal 2 cars from Montclair home each worth more than $350K
Thieves have stolen two high-end cars from a Montclair home. Police say that each of the vehicles was worth more than $350,000. Montclair police say that the theft happened on Dec. 5. They say that the Club Way homeowner reported that a 2018 Ferrari Spider worth $370,000 and a 2021 Lamborghini Urus worth $380,000 were missing from his garage.
Case of teen with special needs found burned to death in NYC home ruled a homicide
A teen with special needs was found burned to death inside his Brooklyn home this week — two days after his dad said he fell into scalding bathwater — in a case that has been ruled a homicide, authorities and police sources said Wednesday. Josiah Green, 18, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his bed “with burns about the body” when cops responded to a 911 call at his apartment on Wyona Street near Pitkin Avenue in New Lots around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers. The teen’s father claimed his son fell into...
Firefighters rescue driver from SUV in NJ river
KEARNY — Firefighters rescued a person from an SUV that went into the Passaic River Monday night. The Kearny Fire Department said the SUV went off Passaic Avenue around 7 p.m. Two rescue swimmers confirmed the SUV, which was perched off the side of the river, had just one person was inside and uninjured.
Woman found with self-inflicted stab wounds after apparent arson at NJ home: sources
When firefighters arrived at a New Jersey house fire Wednesday morning, sources told WCBS 880 they discovered the homeowner in the basement with four self-inflicted stab wounds.
Woman beaten and robbed Tuesday morning in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Detectives with the Newark Police Department are investigating a robbery and assault of a woman in the city’s Central ward Tuesday morning. According to police, officers responded to a robbery report in the 600 block of Springfield Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. The suspect assaulted a female victim by repeatedly striking her in the face and upper body. The victim was thrown to the ground as a result of the assault. The suspect fled the scene before police responded. After attempting to take her personal items, the suspect fled northbound toward 19th Avenue. The suspect is approximately The post Woman beaten and robbed Tuesday morning in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Details Released In Maplewood Stabbing, Arson
A woman recently released from some type of institution is believed to have stabbed herself and set multiple fires in her Maplewood home the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.Responders at the scene on Maplewood Avenue noted some type …
Pair robbed 2 N.J. bodegas, liquor store gunpoint, feds say
Two 30-year-old New Jersey men robbed a pair of bodegas and a liquor store in Passaic County at gunpoint in a two-day span this summer, federal prosecutors said. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter stole thousands of dollars from a liquor store and a bodega in Passaic and bodega in Paterson on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said in a statement Tuesday.
Newtown man missing since 2013 found dead in New York, was living under alias
Robert Hoagland vanished from Newtown back in 2013 when he failed to pick up a family member at the airport and did not show up for work.
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
Missing Howell woman found dead in friend’s basement
Editor’s note: This story was originally date-lined Howell, NJ incorrectly. It has since been corrected to Howell, MI. HOWELL TOWNSHIP, MI – A 59-year-old woman who was the focus of a township-wide search over the past five days has been found. Police said Kelly Dorsey, 59, went missing on September 4th. A community-wide search was conducted over the next five days. On September 9th, she was found dead in a friend’s basement laundry room. She was found at around 8:30 am by the friend, whose name was not released. Police said Dorsey entered the man’s home and went to the The post Missing Howell woman found dead in friend’s basement appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
‘Horrific Tragedy Averted:' Chilling New Details Revealed in Penn Station Arrests
Two men arrested at New York City's Penn Station last month in connection with what authorities described as a "developing threat" to the Jewish community have been indicted on weapons, conspiracy and, in the case of one defendant, making terroristic threats, the Manhattan district attorney's office announced Wednesday. Christopher Brown,...
shorebeat.com
Animal Shelter Seeking Coats, Sweaters to Keep Dogs From Brick ‘Puppy Mill’ Warm
The Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter, where many of the 180 dogs and cats that were rescued from a home in Brick Saturday were taken, is seeking coats and sweaters to keep them warm while temperatures are low. The shelter said via social media that it has been overwhelmed by...
Jersey Shore Family's Mansion Trio Selling As Package Deal For $25M
A Jersey Shore family's trio of mansions sitting one right next to the other are going for $25 million as a package deal.Located on the banks of the Metedoconk River in Brick Township, the estates are situated at 417, 419 and 423 Princeton Avenue spanning more than two acres, according to the listi…
morristowngreen.com
‘The best day ever!’ Twins of ailing Morristown cop are treated to toy spree in Madison
The season of giving is alive and well for Morristown Police Sgt. Brendan Briscoe and his family. Briscoe and his 9-year-old twins Rory and Braden arrived at Tons of Toys in Madison on Sunday for a special morning of holiday shopping, courtesy of the store and a local police-charity, Sup Bro Inc.
fox29.com
Police believe phone scam may have swindled hundreds of elderly victims
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities believe an international phone scam ring has conned thousands of dollars from elderly people by posing as family members in distress. Police in Bucks County say 19-year-old Christopher Mauricio was arrested after he allegedly acted as a courier for the phone scam ring, picking up a $5k check from a 93-year-old woman.
