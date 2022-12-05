ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

45 puppies, dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in 1-bedroom NYC home: officials

A Queens man was hit with animal cruelty charges Tuesday for allegedly keeping dozens of abused, filthy and malnourished dogs and puppies in his home without proper care. Fred Thomson, 69, was busted and arraigned on a 90-count complaint Tuesday — 45 counts of “failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal” and 45 counts of “overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals/failing to provide sustenance,” a release from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Heart-wrenching video provided to The Post Tuesday shows the 45 pups — some of them shivering — being cared for at a shelter, officials...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police: Thieves steal 2 cars from Montclair home each worth more than $350K

Thieves have stolen two high-end cars from a Montclair home. Police say that each of the vehicles was worth more than $350,000. Montclair police say that the theft happened on Dec. 5. They say that the Club Way homeowner reported that a 2018 Ferrari Spider worth $370,000 and a 2021 Lamborghini Urus worth $380,000 were missing from his garage.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New York Post

Case of teen with special needs found burned to death in NYC home ruled a homicide

A teen with special needs was found burned to death inside his Brooklyn home this week — two days after his dad said he fell into scalding bathwater — in a case that has been ruled a homicide, authorities and police sources said Wednesday.  Josiah Green, 18, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his bed “with burns about the body” when cops responded to a 911 call at his apartment on Wyona Street near Pitkin Avenue in New Lots around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, cops said.  He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.  The teen’s father claimed his son fell into...
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Firefighters rescue driver from SUV in NJ river

KEARNY — Firefighters rescued a person from an SUV that went into the Passaic River Monday night. The Kearny Fire Department said the SUV went off Passaic Avenue around 7 p.m. Two rescue swimmers confirmed the SUV, which was perched off the side of the river, had just one person was inside and uninjured.
KEARNY, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman beaten and robbed Tuesday morning in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – Detectives with the Newark Police Department are investigating a robbery and assault of a woman in the city’s Central ward Tuesday morning. According to police, officers responded to a robbery report in the 600 block of Springfield Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. The suspect assaulted a female victim by repeatedly striking her in the face and upper body. The victim was thrown to the ground as a result of the assault. The suspect fled the scene before police responded. After attempting to take her personal items, the suspect fled northbound toward 19th Avenue. The suspect is approximately The post Woman beaten and robbed Tuesday morning in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Details Released In Maplewood Stabbing, Arson

A woman recently released from some type of institution is believed to have stabbed herself and set multiple fires in her Maplewood home the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.Responders at the scene on Maplewood Avenue noted some type …
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Pair robbed 2 N.J. bodegas, liquor store gunpoint, feds say

Two 30-year-old New Jersey men robbed a pair of bodegas and a liquor store in Passaic County at gunpoint in a two-day span this summer, federal prosecutors said. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter stole thousands of dollars from a liquor store and a bodega in Passaic and bodega in Paterson on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said in a statement Tuesday.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Missing Howell woman found dead in friend’s basement

Editor’s note: This story was originally date-lined Howell, NJ incorrectly. It has since been corrected to Howell, MI. HOWELL TOWNSHIP, MI – A 59-year-old woman who was the focus of a township-wide search over the past five days has been found. Police said Kelly Dorsey, 59, went missing on September 4th. A community-wide search was conducted over the next five days. On September 9th, she was found dead in a friend’s basement laundry room. She was found at around 8:30 am by the friend, whose name was not released. Police said Dorsey entered the man’s home and went to the The post Missing Howell woman found dead in friend’s basement appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWELL, NJ
fox29.com

Police believe phone scam may have swindled hundreds of elderly victims

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities believe an international phone scam ring has conned thousands of dollars from elderly people by posing as family members in distress. Police in Bucks County say 19-year-old Christopher Mauricio was arrested after he allegedly acted as a courier for the phone scam ring, picking up a $5k check from a 93-year-old woman.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

