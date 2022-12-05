Read full article on original website
Lobos down UTSA to improve to 9-0
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Make that nine wins in a row for the UNM men's basketball team. Thanks to a 94-76 victory at home over UTSA on Saturday afternoon, the Lobos improved to 9-0 for the first time since 2012-13. New Mexico is one of nine unbeaten teams left in Division I.
Lobos win Rio Grande Rivalry battle at The Pit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lobo women's basketball team were able to avenge the November 15 overtime loss to New Mexico State on Sunday afternoon winning a close battle, 65-64. Shaiquel McGruder made the go-ahead free throw with 14 seconds left as the Lobos held on for the win. McGruder led New Mexico in scoring with 16 points.
What we know about the shooting involving a New Mexico State University basketball player
In November, New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake shot and killed University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis in an altercation on the UNM campus. Since then, KOAT has uncovered many details in the investigation and our reporting has prompted NMSU to open its own investigation along with an investigation by New Mexico State Police.
Winter storm to impact New Mexico on Monday
A winter storm is headed toward New Mexico and could impact many areas of the state, including Albuquerque. Here's what you need to know about the storm. The storm is expected to arrive in New Mexico late Sunday night and impact New Mexico as early as Monday. Some impacts could be seen as late as Tuesday.
Cops For Kids makes the most of a fun-filled day
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers from five law enforcement agencies serving Albuquerque joined together Sunday for the 28th annual Cops For Kids, a day spent with young people where the focus was purely on food, fun, friendship and happiness. Setting aside their sometimes stressful responsibilities, 61 members of the Albuquerque...
Car Show Toy Drive benefits UNM Children's Hospital
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Combine a love of cars with a love of children and you have the recipe for a benefit toy drive with plenty of power and positivity. This was the concept behind a new holiday event Sunday that harnessed the energy of the local car community to bring holiday joy to young patients at the University of New Mexico Children's Hospital.
'Hero Bags' help with autism spectrum emergencies
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Understanding is the key for first responders dealing with autism spectrum individuals experiencing a crisis. "We're trying to bridge the communication gap," said Christina Martinez, president of Elevate The Spectrum of New Mexico, which presented "Hero Bags" Saturday to personnel from the Rio Rancho Public Schools and the Sandoval County Sheriff's Department and Fire Department. Also in attendance were Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull and Sandoval County Commissioner Dave Heil.
'Guns to Gardens' buy-back event collects more than 200 weapons
On Saturday, community members partnered for a gun buyback event, urging people to give over their guns for a good cause voluntarily. The event is hosted by New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, and they collected 207 total guns on Saturday. That included 18 assault weapons and 90 semi-automatic handguns or rifles. The goal is to take as many unneeded guns off the streets as possible.
Donations pour in after Locker 505 burglarized
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local nonprofit group that helps students in need was burglarized earlier this week. Executive Director Kim Kerschen told KOAT the thief caused $5,000 worth of damages after shattering a large window and several display items, along with a bike that was going to a child for Christmas.
Girl Scouts Craft Fair empowers future entrepreneurs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Girl Scouts' Holiday Entrepreneur Craft Fair Saturday was more than a chance to find gifts hand-made with love and skill. It was an object lesson in how creating a successful business with ingenuity and hard work is achievable, and not just for men. "Girl Scouts...
