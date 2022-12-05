Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
The richest person in Oklahoma
Police: 2 Shot In Downtown Oklahoma City, Authorities Investigating
OCPD says a juvenile and one other person were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night in Downtown Oklahoma City. Authorities said the shooting happened at Wanda Jackson Way and Oklahoma Ave. OCPD said some intersection nearby will be closed as officers investigate. Police haven't identified...
KOCO
Person shot in attempted robbery in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in an attempted robbery in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene in northeast Oklahoma City where a person had been shot in an attempted robbery. Officials said a person fired a gun and shot another person in the head.
Shooting in NE OKC leaves one person hospitalized
Oklahoma City Police confirm just after 2 pm one man has been hospitalized after shooting during a robbery at intersection of Northeast 11th Street and North Wisconsin Avenue.
KOCO
Two people taken to hospital after Bricktown shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting in Bricktown around 10 p.m. Saturday. Two people were shot near Oklahoma and Reno avenues, said Oklahoma City police. Both people were transported to a hospital. It was unclear Saturday night what led to the shooting or how severe...
Couple’s break-up leads to shoot-out at metro hotel
A couple’s break up led to a shootout at a metro motel that was all caught on camera Wednesday morning.
Oklahoma City man in critical condition after hit by pickup truck, dog also hit by car and now missing
Friday night a woman was rear ended in northwest Oklahoma City near Lake Hefner. Following that, her brother and dog were hit by a car. She called her brother nearby to come pick her dog up. That’s when her brother and dog walked across the street and got hit by oncoming traffic.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police arrest felon accused of making explosive devices
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs following an explosion at a local warehouse. Police said they received several calls on Dec. 2 about loud explosions coming from an area near Southwest 29th Street and Portland Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw large amounts of smoke coming from a field.
KOCO
Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
OCPD Investigating After Teen Was Robbed, Dragged By Suspect
Oklahoma City Police are looking into a robbery case out of Mustang. Pharness is taking his love for sneakers to the next level and turning it into a business. “I'm just doing one to two pairs at a time and just going and seeing where the market is because I’m still feeling it out. I’m still seeing what the people here like,” Pharness said.
2 Dead After Being Hit By Vehicle In Separate Incidents, Police Investigating
More information about two separate crashes that left two people dead on Friday is expected to be released soon. In Bethany, police say a woman is dead after being hit by a car near Northwest 21st and Rockwell just before 8:30 p.m. A man was taken to the hospital and...
news9.com
Norman Bakery Owner Dies In Cleveland County Jail, Community Mourns
The community of Norman mourns the loss of a beloved business owner. Norman Police say 38-year-old Shannon Hanchett died Thursday inside the Cleveland County Jail. Friends of Shannon Hanchett say she was a long time mental health advocate and worked in the industry for years before finally fulfilling her dream of opening a cookie cottage.
KOCO
Mental health advocate, cookie shop owner found dead in Cleveland County Jail
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A mental health advocate and local cookie shop owner was found dead in her cell at the Cleveland County Jail. KOCO 5 spoke with friends who said her shocking death isn’t adding up. A memorial has grown for a well-known business owner who was lovingly known as the “Cookie Queen,” who died at the Cleveland County Jail.
okcfox.com
Inmate found dead in cell at Cleveland County Detention Center, CCSO, OSBI investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died in the Cleveland County Detention Center. On Dec. 8 around 12:45 a.m., Cleveland County Detention Officers discovered 38-year-old inmate Shannon Hanchett unconscious and not breathing in her...
Victims of quadruple murder linked to 2020 OKC shooting
New body cam footage shows what unfolded minutes after the gruesome quadruple murders at a Marijuana grow in Lacey. News 4 has learned two of the people who were shot are tied to a 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Daily
Local business owner found dead in Cleveland County Detention Center
An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate and Norman business owner at the Cleveland County Detention Center on Thursday. According to a statement from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, OU alumna Shannon Hanchett, 38, was discovered unconscious and not breathing in her cell around 12:45 a.m. Life-saving measures were taken and emergency medical services responded.
KOCO
Dash camera video show Moore police chase that ends in wreck
MOORE, Okla. — A Moore police chase ended in a wreck after authorities said they were responding to reports of a man with a gun. Dash camera video showed police stopping a car that matched the description of someone who pointed a gun in a local park. The driver...
KOCO
Firefighters knock down fire at home on west side of OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters knocked down flames at a house on the west side of Oklahoma City. Sadly, two pets did not survive. Firefighters said no one was home when the fire started. "When we arrived on scene, unfortunately, the house was very well involved with fire," said Capt....
16-Year-Old Sentenced For Shooting That Killed 14-Year-Old In 2021
A Guthrie teenager has been sentenced to decades behind bars for killing a 14-year-old in 2021. 16-year-old Dasan Clark was tried as an adult in the shooting death of Antwoine Watson. Clark will serve at least 85 percent of a 35-year suspended life sentence.
KOCO
Investigation underway after three SNU school buses catch on fire
BETHANY, Okla. — The Bethany Police Department said an investigation is underway after a fire broke out at the Southern Nazarene University campus Friday morning. Smoke rolled from three university school buses behind the Sawyer Center on the campus. The Bethany Fire Department said no structures were involved in the fire.
KTUL
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
