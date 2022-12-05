ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

One victim found in Temple shooting, police investigating

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple man is injured following a shooting Sunday evening, as told by the Temple Police Department. Officers responded to at around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 11 to a shooting in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive. Authorities found a man shot who was transported to...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple police investigating early morning home invasion robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a home invasion robbery that took place early Sunday morning. Officials responded to a call around 12:27 a.m. in the 5100 block of Davy Crockett Street. Witnesses tell officials that four men, wearing masks, kicked in the front door to...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple Police investigating a single vehicle crash on I-35

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash on I-35 near mile marker 302. When officers arrived, they found the female driver had been stabbed multiple times. She has been taken to the hospital. There is no word on when the stabbing occurred in...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Fake license plate with vulgar Spanish slur leads Waco police to alleged human trafficker

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Bertin Lopez-Jimenez, 17, charged with four second-degree felony counts of smuggling of persons, after officers received information about suspicious activity in a south Waco neighborhood and later spotted a Chevrolet pickup with defective headlights, and a fake license plate with a sexual slur in Spanish, according to a court document obtained by KWTX.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco Fire Department responds to fire at vacant home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant home in the 600 block of Garden Drive on Sunday evening. Someone passing by the home noticed the house fire and alerted officials. When firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming out of one of the front windows and a large volume of smoke.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Woman collecting donations for children’s hospital mural

Temple, Texas (KWTX) - Allison Dickson has donated hundreds of toys to McLane Children’s Hospital over the last six years, including multi-thousand dollar gaming consoles but this year she’s going for her biggest project yet, hoping to raise $15,000 for a mural in the hospital’s sanctuary garden.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Trailer house a total loss after fire in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire Thursday evening in Limestone county. Authorities say it was a trailer house connected to RV campers that were occupied by at least two elderly adults. West Lake Limestone VFD, Groesbeck Fire-Rescue, and Seale-Round Prairie VFD all assisted. There...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
KWTX

City of Waco may remove permits, fees for garage and estate sales

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Garage sale owners and estate sale companies could soon have extra money in their pockets as Waco City Council members consider the possibility of removing both permits and fees for these events. That’s. “We’ve started our own company for about a year,” said Rickey Bettinger,...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Toys for Tots 2022 a big success thanks to central Texans

(KWTX) - Another year of Toys for Tots has come and gone, and saying it was successful is an understatement. For more than 30 years, central Texans have exemplified the true meaning of giving. From teddy bears to bikes and everything in between, children in need now have something to...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

New holiday market in Waco features all minority-owned businesses

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With each piece of art, Jamie Baesa is sharing a piece of herself through her business. “My business is just about bridging the gap of educating people about my background and creating things that resonate with people,” Baesa said. Her small business “Designs with Jamie”...
WACO, TX

