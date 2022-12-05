Read full article on original website
KWTX
One victim found in Temple shooting, police investigating
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple man is injured following a shooting Sunday evening, as told by the Temple Police Department. Officers responded to at around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 11 to a shooting in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive. Authorities found a man shot who was transported to...
KWTX
Temple police investigating early morning home invasion robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a home invasion robbery that took place early Sunday morning. Officials responded to a call around 12:27 a.m. in the 5100 block of Davy Crockett Street. Witnesses tell officials that four men, wearing masks, kicked in the front door to...
KWTX
Temple Police investigating a single vehicle crash on I-35
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash on I-35 near mile marker 302. When officers arrived, they found the female driver had been stabbed multiple times. She has been taken to the hospital. There is no word on when the stabbing occurred in...
KWTX
Fake license plate with vulgar Spanish slur leads Waco police to alleged human trafficker
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Bertin Lopez-Jimenez, 17, charged with four second-degree felony counts of smuggling of persons, after officers received information about suspicious activity in a south Waco neighborhood and later spotted a Chevrolet pickup with defective headlights, and a fake license plate with a sexual slur in Spanish, according to a court document obtained by KWTX.
KWTX
Proposition A has left many confused on what’s allowed; This clears it up
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Now that Proposition A is law, in Killeen, it’s important to know what’s acceptable and what’s not when it comes to possession of marijuana. Killeen citizens voted during the November 8 election and the results were largely in favor of Prop A. The...
KWTX
Waco Fire Department responds to fire at vacant home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant home in the 600 block of Garden Drive on Sunday evening. Someone passing by the home noticed the house fire and alerted officials. When firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming out of one of the front windows and a large volume of smoke.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
KWTX
Over 700 active duty, veteran families served at food distribution drive-through in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of active duty military and veterans have full pantries tonight thanks to the Military Family Advisory Network. Dozens of cars lined up at the Killeen Food Care Center Saturday morning for the third annual food distribution drive-through to benefit military families. “We believe no military...
KWTX
Woman collecting donations for children’s hospital mural
Temple, Texas (KWTX) - Allison Dickson has donated hundreds of toys to McLane Children’s Hospital over the last six years, including multi-thousand dollar gaming consoles but this year she’s going for her biggest project yet, hoping to raise $15,000 for a mural in the hospital’s sanctuary garden.
KWTX
Trailer house a total loss after fire in Limestone County
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire Thursday evening in Limestone county. Authorities say it was a trailer house connected to RV campers that were occupied by at least two elderly adults. West Lake Limestone VFD, Groesbeck Fire-Rescue, and Seale-Round Prairie VFD all assisted. There...
KWTX
City of Waco may remove permits, fees for garage and estate sales
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Garage sale owners and estate sale companies could soon have extra money in their pockets as Waco City Council members consider the possibility of removing both permits and fees for these events. That’s. “We’ve started our own company for about a year,” said Rickey Bettinger,...
KWTX
Waco lighting business surprises Central Texas family with ‘Light up their hearts’ donated Christmas display
BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Waco lighting business, Lighting by GGA, surprised a Bosqueville family with a custom, donated light display for their home Thursday evening, giving the family a memorable Christmas as they go through a rough time. As they counted down from 3, the Clements family cheered after seeing...
KWTX
‘The best thing that’s ever happened to us’: Baylor Singing Seniors provides creative outlet for elderly
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Folks showcased their vocal chops at the Baylor Singing Seniors annual Christmas concert on Sunday. The organization has been around since 1983. Members have been practicing every Monday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. since Labor Day weekend to get ready for the performance. Choir members range in age from 60 to 90.
KWTX
Toys for Tots 2022 a big success thanks to central Texans
(KWTX) - Another year of Toys for Tots has come and gone, and saying it was successful is an understatement. For more than 30 years, central Texans have exemplified the true meaning of giving. From teddy bears to bikes and everything in between, children in need now have something to...
KWTX
New holiday market in Waco features all minority-owned businesses
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With each piece of art, Jamie Baesa is sharing a piece of herself through her business. “My business is just about bridging the gap of educating people about my background and creating things that resonate with people,” Baesa said. Her small business “Designs with Jamie”...
