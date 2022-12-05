Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
76ers' Joel Embiid accomplished feat Sunday night a center hasn't reached in nearly 30 years
Philadelphia 76ers' star Joel Embiid was unstoppable Sunday night, scoring a game-high 53 points against the Charlotte Hornets, becoming the first center to post multiple 50-plus point games in a season since Hall of Famer David Robinson accomplished the feat during the 1993-1994 season. Embiid's 53-point effort also helped him...
WCVB
Celtics/Warriors: Tonight at 8:30
The Celtics hunt for revenge against Golden State in their first rematch since the Finals. Don't miss the Celtics/Warriors matchup, only on WCVB Channel 5. It all starts tonight at 8:30.
Bruins beat Golden Knights 3-1 in battle of division leaders
Jake DeBrusk scored early in the third period to put Boston ahead for good and the Bruins beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in a matchup of division leaders
