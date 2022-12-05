Philadelphia 76ers' star Joel Embiid was unstoppable Sunday night, scoring a game-high 53 points against the Charlotte Hornets, becoming the first center to post multiple 50-plus point games in a season since Hall of Famer David Robinson accomplished the feat during the 1993-1994 season. Embiid's 53-point effort also helped him...

