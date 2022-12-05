ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday night sideshow hits San Francisco pier

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco was ripe with sideshow activity this weekend, and one incident took over a section of the pier along The Embarcadero on Saturday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers were called to the intersection at The Embarcadero and Washington Street because stunt driving was reported in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple vehicles participating in stunt driving with spectators watching from the intersection.

Once additional officers arrived, police say the spectators dispersed. Video from the incident shows multiple cars spinning inside of a crowd of spectators in front of what looks to be Pier 1. After some time, the cars and spectators disperse as police can be seen in the background.

No arrests were made after the incident, and police are still investigating. Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to reach out to SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 to start a message with SFPD. You can choose to stay anonymous.

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

