'The Talk' Audience 'Furious' After Hosts Gifted Them Safari Getaway Without Covering Airfare Costing 'Thousands' Of Dollars

By Samantha Benitz
 6 days ago
Several audience members from The Talk who were gifted a safari getaway on Monday's show are upset it did not come with airfare which cost upwards of $2,000, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

During a special 12-day gifting segment called Sleighs The Holidays, people could be seen jumping from their seats in excitement upon learning they would be enjoying a six-day, five-night stay at a five-star hotel in Africa.

Host Akbar Gbajabiamila got the crowd full of foster and single parents hyped before disclosing the dream destination for their vacation through Lush African Safaris, which retails for around $3,500.

"Do you guys want to experience the most beautiful sunset safaris in the world? Have you ever dreamed of visiting a place with beautiful wildlife?" he said as the group smiled with anticipation. "Do you want to go to a place that's near and dear to my heart?"

"Everyone in today's studio audience is going to the beautiful continent of Africa!" he announced, prompting one person to break down into tears of happiness.

While some are very enthused about the holiday giveaway and hotel accommodations, others are upset because the travel costs will be far more than they can afford.

One person griped on social media, "So a hotel in Africa but NO [AIRFARE] — Lol."

"It's poor judgment and should not have happened, but certain people at the show decided it would look like a big giveaway and get a huge reaction," a show source told The Sun , noting it appears Lush African Safaris will provide free pick-up and drop-off to and from the airport as well as a discounted rate on all activities should they chose to partake.

Meanwhile, another show insider said they were surprised with a handful of other gifts, claiming audience members also received a $100 Target gift card, $250 Sunday Citizen gift card, $100 eCreamery Ice Cream gift card, and a Reindeer in Here gift box.

RadarOnline.com can confirm the show will continue their holiday giveaways nearing $4 million in total.

CamiK
5d ago

looks like they pulled off another Oprah Winfrey gag. they knowingly knew that people would not be able to afford the airfare therefore they would decline a gift not costing the production crew of the show anything just another publicity stunt

110
J-Lo
6d ago

I worked at a casino. When we did car giveaways, we always offered a lower cash prize because most people could not afford the taxes on the cars.

71
Michael England
6d ago

Dummies! Audience are a bunch of Karens. If someone gave you a car with a catch. Catch being you provide gas & upkeep. Still a good deal.

53
